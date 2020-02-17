UPDATE: The Washington State Department of Transportation said eastbound Interstate 90 over the Snoqualmie Pass had reopened after multiple spin-outs and crashes at milepost marker 47, five miles east of the summit.
Eastbound lanes were closed about 9:30 a.m.
WSDOT tweeted on its @SnoqualmiePass account about 11:50 a.m. that the roadway was open. But on its website, WSDOT said chains are required on all eastbound vehicles except all-wheel-drives and oversized vehicles are prohibited between mileposts 47 and 56.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Interstate 90 eastbound over the Snoqualmie Pass is closed at milepost marker 47, five miles west of the summit, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced Monday morning.
Multiple collisions are blocking the roadway, WSDOT tweeted, and there's no estimated time when the lanes will reopen.
"It's snowing hard right now," WSDOT tweeted about 9:30 a.m. on its @SnoqualmiePass account.
Chains are required on all westbound vehicles except for all-wheel-drives from milepost 47, at Denny Creek, to milepost 56, near Gold Creek. Oversize vehicles are prohibited, WSDOT said.