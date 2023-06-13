Predictions of high winds and low humidity throughout the region prompted the National Weather Service’s Pendleton office to warn of increased fire risk across Central Washington, including the Lower Yakima Valley.
A red flag warning was issued from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. Tuesday in Sunnyside and other parts of the Lower Valley as a cold front sweeps across the area, bringing strong westerly winds with it, the weather service reported.
Winds were predicted at 25-35 mph for Tuesday afternoon and evening, with gusts reaching 50 mph, the NWS predicts. Relative humidity is predicted in the 20-25% range.
“Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly given the strong wind and low humidity,” the weather service stated. “A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.”
Cooler temperatures are predicted this week across the Yakima Valley, with a high of 78 degrees forecast for Wednesday in Sunnyside and a high of 77 degrees predicted in Yakima.
Monday’s temperatures were significantly warmer, reaching 93 degrees in Sunnyside and 95 in Yakima, the weather service reported.
A wind advisory was issued for Ellensburg from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, the weather service reported. Northwest winds of 25-35 mph are expected there, with gusts reaching 55 mph.
