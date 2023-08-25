After she was reported missing in August 2018, Larise Deon Sohappy saw her missing person flyer on the wall of a Toppenish convenience store.
Her mother, Julie Sohappy, had contacted a Yakima Herald-Republic reporter and a story with details about Larise's disappearance ran on Aug. 29; another story was published after Larise was found. In a New York Times story that ran on Christmas Day 2019, Larise said she felt humiliated by the attention.
She also told Times reporter Jack Healey that she had struggled with alcohol and became "lost in my addiction" after being in an abusive relationship. Healey's story was about the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, the violence Indigenous women and girls experience at disproportionate rates and the challenges they and their families often face before and after they are found.
"While I was gone I felt like nobody loved me and nobody cared about me. We're overlooked as a people," Larise was quoted as saying.
Larise died at home in Wapato on Aug. 17. She was 39 and the mother of two children, whom her mother is caring for. Sohappy had been attending Haskell Indian Nations College in Lawrence, Kan., where she was studying psychology so she could help others overcome addiction, as she had.
"That was her dream, to help the people. She came a long way from being lost out in the world and giving me that scare of being missing," her mother said Wednesday. "She made a big change in her life and it's a big loss to me."
Dressing took place at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, followed by overnight services and a reception at the 1910 Shaker Church and sunrise burial at the Union Gap Cemetery.
Larise was a citizen of the Yakama Nation. Along with her children she is survived by her parents, her partner and several brothers and sisters, according to her obituary shared by Valley Hills Funeral Home.
She was born in Wapato on Dec. 21, 1983 to Julie Sohappy and Chester Rodriquez. Larise graduated from Wapato High School and worked in quality assurance at SunRype Weed Tech at Yakama Nation, her obituary says.
Before attending Haskell, Larise was a student at Portland Community College and was certified in medical billing and coding. She was also a certified peer wellness specialist, a peer health navigator and an on-call Advocate at Transition Projects Inc.
Larise enjoyed reading and advocating for missing and murdered Indigenous women and people in recovery.
She had worked at the Wolf Den in Wapato before she disappeared. Her family reported Larise missing after Julie said in August 2018 she last saw her daughter Aug. 8 at Fort and Buster roads. She was found safe and in good health on Aug. 30.
"When I saw her, I could have just fallen to my knees and thanked the Lord," Julie said at the time. "I hugged her and told her I loved her. It was so wonderful to hold her."
Her daughter had been staying with a friend and didn’t have access to a phone or Internet, her mother said. When news of Larise being missing spread through social media and a flyer, her family received information about where she had been seen.
That led to another lead, and with the assistance of Yakama Nation Tribal Police, her relatives were able to find the friend she was with and were able to talk with Larise.
"She had no idea; she thought everything was OK," Julie said then. "It was sort of a shock to her to see that poster. In your mind you’re OK, but then you see a picture and 'missing,' and she had no idea. It was a shock."
At the time Larise went missing, the centuries-long international crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women was getting greater attention in the United States and in Washington. State legislation passed in 2018 called for authorities to try and find out how many Indigenous women were missing in Washington, and Washington State Patrol held several community meetings to hear from Indigenous families whose relatives had gone missing or had been murdered.
The community meeting at the Yakima Convention Center in October 2018 was the largest of those meetings. Dozens of Indigenous women and men have gone missing, have been murdered and have died mysteriously over decades within and outside the Yakama Reservation. Many of the cases are unsolved.
After Larise was found and living with her mother and her children, she decided to go to treatment at Sundown M Ranch outside Selah. After she completed that treatment she wanted more, Julie said, so she moved to Portland for treatment through NARA while staying at a sober living house and attending school.
She worked at the Bert Nash Center in Lawrence, taking clients to and from appointments, Julie said. One of Larise's professors had asked her to do a project of her choice and she chose her field of work for chemical dependency, her mother said.
"The boss that she was under at that clinic looked in on her, her work and what she was doing," Julie said. "He was very enthused by it. He told her this was something that could happen in real life."
Her boss was helping Larise write grants to get her project going. "He reached out to her when she got sick. She couldn't get around," her mother added.
"About two weeks after we got her home, her boss and professor and asked if she could complete this project she was working on, they would put it to the board and submit it," Julie said. "Her health just took a turn for the worse. She never completed it.
"I just called them (Wednesday) about her passing."
Larise posted often on her LaReese Rodriquez Facebook page, providing updates of how classes were going and the challenges of being a college student and a parent living far from her family. She spoke often with her mother, who would encourage her through particularly challenging school projects.
"She would work on it, work on it, work on it and turn it in. Then she'd message me, 'Mom, mom, I can't believe I got an A,'" Julie said. "She was her own worst critic."
After her health declined, her family brought her back to the Yakama Reservation in July. In the weeks before she died, Larise was able to visit with relatives and friends who came to talk with her, pray and sing for her. She appreciated their love and friendship.
"I'm at the end of life here and I feel bad," Larise posted Aug. 11. "I'm back home and I'm not sure what's going to happen and I just want you all to know that I love you and if you are my friend I appreciate you."
Her mother hopes that others who are struggling with addiction or other issues, who fear nothing will really change and they will fall back into old bad habits even after getting treatment, will remember Larise and her story. It was difficult and took great effort — Larise chose to live away from her home for treatment and school — but she made what she hoped for happen.
"I pray this gets the message out," her mother said. "That's what she was all about, making a change."
