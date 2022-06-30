Washington State Patrol tribal liaisons

Washington State Patrol has two tribal liaisons, Patti Gosch and Dawn Pullin, who work with tribal law enforcement and advocacy groups to coordinate state communications and response on the issue of missing Indigenous women and people.

Reach Pullin (Eastern Washington) at 360-890-0150 or Dawn.Pullin@wsp.wa.gov. Contact Gosch (Western Washington) at 360-280-0567 or Patti.Gosch@wsp.wa.gov.

The Washington State Patrol has a Missing Indigenous Persons section within its Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit. For more information, visit the website, email mupu@wsp.wa.gov or call 1-800-543-5678.

At least once a month, State Patrol publishes an updated list of active missing Indigenous person cases on its website.

Anyone with information about any of the cases should call the reporting agency. People may provide information anonymously by calling Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can be submitted online at www.crimestoppersyakco.org.

The FBI has jurisdiction to investigate all serious crimes involving Native Americans on tribal lands. Call the FBI at 206-622-0460 or submit tips online at https://tips.fbi.gov.