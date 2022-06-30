A new alert system for missing Indigenous people in Washington goes live early Friday morning.
Washington State Patrol will launch the new alert system at the beginning of the day Friday, according to a news release. The agency's Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit will add the new designation to existing alerts, such as Amber Alerts highlighting missing children, Silver Alerts highlighting missing seniors and endangered alerts for missing adults.
“This is a significant step for our state and agency,” said Carri Gordon, unit director. “We know that Indigenous people go missing at a significantly higher rate than the general population."
The crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people has continued throughout the United States and around the world for generations. On the Yakama Reservation — which includes large portions of Yakima and Klickitat counties — and within Yakima County, there were 39 active cases of missing Indigenous adults and juveniles as of June 13, the latest list provided by State Patrol. Statewide, the list had 128 people missing.
Not every missing person qualifies for the various missing persons alerts in the system, State Patrol said. If a person can return on their own but chooses not to, and/or there are no indicators of foul play, and/or there is inadequate identifying information to make the alert viable, some situations may not qualify for inclusion, State Patrol said.
An Indigenous person must be missing due to unexplained, involuntary or suspicious circumstances, believed to be in danger because of age, health, adverse weather or other circumstances and believed to be unable to return to safety without assistance.
State Patrol's missing persons unit is working with tribal law enforcement, municipal and federal law enforcement, the Washington State Department of Transportation and other state agencies, as well as cable systems and state broadcasters, in adding the specific designation for Missing Indigenous Person Alert.
Once an alert is activated, all Washington law enforcement will be notified electronically and the Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit will distribute the information via email and fax to a list of subscribers.
If the missing person is 21 years old or under, the investigating agency will notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
"It will be one more tool in rapid response by the state that will hopefully allow us to find and assist Indigenous people who are in danger," Gordon said. “Hopefully, like our other alerts, the system will not be needed very often. But when it is needed and used, we feel it can be a very helpful tool in recovery.”
It's the first of its kind in the United States, said State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste, and authorities are hopeful it will be a powerful tool in location and recovery efforts, he added.
“We are very appreciative of the leadership, assistance, and support of the state’s Legislature on this matter," Batiste said. "Their allocation of the funds needed for both the technical and personnel costs associated with expanding our missing person alert systems has made this Missing Indigenous Person Alert system possible."
