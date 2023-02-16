WAPATO — Tina Torres slowly walked up the microphone in the Wapato Community Center gym on Valentine's Day to talk about her son, Jordan Tomas Torres, who was found shot to death in November.

Another son, Jorge Castro Jr., helped her walk and stood by her side. They wanted to remember and honor Jordan Torres during the gathering Tuesday for relatives and friends of missing and murdered Indigenous people. But speaking about him is hard, and his mother talked for just a few minutes.

Jordan Torres' body was found Nov. 13 at an abandoned house near Progressive Road and U.S. Highway 97. The 30-year-old died from a gunshot wound to his torso. No arrests have been made in Torres' homicide, which is under investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.

After he was found, the shell of a house burned, leaving rubble amid trees. A small memorial stands at the site, which is near 97 and visible to the many drivers who pass it every day. Its proximity to the busy highway and the brief amount of time since his homicide makes dealing with it even more difficult for Tina Torres.

"It's too close," she said softly.

Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women, People & Families, the Campbell Farm and Next Step Housing hosted the gathering to honor those who have gone missing, have been found murdered and those who are still missing. Torres was among several family members who spoke about their missing and murdered loved ones.

Valentine's Day gatherings and marches for missing and murdered Indigenous people began as a way to honor Cheryl Ann Joe, a 26-year-old First Nations mother of three who was murdered in British Columbia in January 1992.

"It's not new," Roxanne White, founder and executive director of Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women, People & Families, said in talking about why such gatherings and marches happen on Valentine's Day "in remembrance of those who were taken from us," she added.

Missing men

Though gatherings on Valentine's Day began as a way to honor missing and murdered Indigenous women, those events and others have broadened to include Indigenous men.

At times, White said cases involving Indigenous men often exceed those of women from the Yakama Nation on Washington State Patrol list of active cases.

Guy Gregg of Northwest Medicine Horse drum group, whose members drummed and sang Tuesday, said three missing men came to mind — Ira Yallup, Tony Peters and Gerald Wyena. Peters has been missing since October 2014, Yallup since May 2010 and Wyena since April 26.

He added that his son was shot two months ago "and they haven't done anything about it," Gregg said. "The injustices have been going on since I was a kid."

Unsolved cases

Dozens of Indigenous people have gone missing, have been murdered and have died mysteriously over decades within and beyond the 1.3-million acre Yakama reservation in Yakima and Klickitat counties. Many cases are unsolved.

Those unsolved cases include the disappearance and murder of Cissy Strong Reyes' sister, Rosenda Sophia Strong. White and Reyes have organized and led Valentine's Day gatherings, and others, on the Yakama Reservation.

A mother of four, Strong was reported missing in early October 2018 after getting a ride to Legends Casino just a few miles from Reyes' home, where she was staying. Strong’s remains were found in an abandoned freezer at milepost 64 on U.S. Highway 97 on July 4, 2019.

"It really makes me happy to see a lot of people here," Reyes said as her brother, Christopher Strong, stood by her side holding Rosenda's 2-year-old grandson. "My sister will always be remembered and I'll make sure of that," Reyes said.

She shared photos, posters and flyers with information about her sister, along with other missing people, on two tables at the event.

Another table showed favorite family photos of Julius "BJ" Hill of Wapato, who was stabbed to death in White Swan in October. As the photos showed, he loved to play basketball.

Other relatives of missing and murdered Indigenous people attended on behalf of their loved ones. They included family members of Lewis "Louie" Selam of the Warm Springs Reservation, who has been missing since March 16, and Mona Renee Vallo. Her body was found on March 9 on U.S. Route 66 on the Pueblo of Laguna in New Mexico. Both have many family and other connections to the Yakama Reservation.

Some attending Tuesday's gathering got more information about resources for families, including local resources. Others made posters for their missing and murdered loved ones. White encouraged them to do that — and more.

"Make posters and make noise," she said. "We come together and we demand justice."