WAPATO — Relatives and friends of missing and murdered Indigenous people will gather on Valentine's Day to remember them.
A public event is set from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Wapato Community Center, 1109 S. Camas Ave.
Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women, People & Families, the Campbell Farm and Next Step Housing are hosting the gathering to honor those who have gone missing, have been found murdered and those who are still missing.
Speakers will follow the opening prayer, said Cissy Strong Reyes, one of the organizers. Northwest Medicine Horse drummers will sing songs for families of missing and murdered Indigenous people, Reyes said.
"We want to have a space to connect with families and support them through a space for understanding and healing," she wrote. Advocates and organizers also want to share information, fliers and resources for families, including local resources. Coffee, water and snacks will be provided.
There will be limited supplies of poster boards and other items so relatives can make a poster of loved ones who are still missing and loved ones who still need justice. "We would like to do this so they can walk with these posters at any MMIWP walks, gatherings," Reyes wrote.
And there will be a walk-through exhibit with tables where families can display photos and other favorite memories of their loved ones.
"Maybe your loved one was a fancy dancer or played softball," Reyes wrote. "We want to just love our family member on this day of remembrance."
Reyes' sister, Rosenda Sophia Strong, is among dozens of missing and murdered Native women, girls, men and boys on and beyond the 1.3-million-acre Yakama Nation reservation. Many cases are unsolved.
Strong, a mother of four, was reported missing in early October 2018 after getting a ride to Legends Casino just a few miles from Reyes' home, where she was staying. Strong’s remains were found in an abandoned freezer at mile post 64 on U.S. Highway 97 on July 4, 2019.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Yakama Nation Police Department at 509-865-2933 or the FBI at 509-990-0857 regarding case number 18-010803.
