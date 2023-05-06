TOPPENISH — Douglas Caye III began to notice in 2007 that his mother, Linda Dave, was struggling. She didn't have a good life in her last few years, he said Friday.
Dave, a 38-year-old Yakama Nation citizen, was found Feb. 15, 2017, by state Department of Transportation workers inspecting a U.S. Highway 97 bridge at the intersection with Marion Drain Road south of Toppenish. She had suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen. Authorities confirmed her identity 14 months later, Caye said. No arrests have been made.
He has to pass where she was found and he knows others judged his mother's lifestyle. He was angry for a long time, but he doesn't hold that anger today, he said. Caye chooses to remember good times with his mother and appreciates her for the greatest gift she gave him — his life.
"A lot of people have a lot of pain still. Why us? Why me?" Caye said. "But I stand proud because my mother made such a strong young man as me. ... I see the love. I see everything she shared with me."
Caye spoke of his mother during the second day of a symposium on missing and murdered Indigenous women and people. Held by the Yakama Nation Behavioral Health Victim Resource Program, the symposium took place in the event center of Legends Casino on Thursday and Friday. An awareness walk to the Yakama Nation Cultural Center took place Friday.
Speaking publicly for first time
Organizers devoted about three hours in the morning for family members to speak on Friday, recognized as a national day of awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and people. The crisis has impacted Indigenous people around the world for centuries, and cases on and around the Yakama Reservation stretch back to before the formation of the Yakama Nation by treaty on June 9, 1855.
As of May 1, the Washington State Patrol had 40 people from Yakima County on its list of active cases of missing Indigenous people. It's the most of any county in the state.
Some like Caye spoke for the first time in public about their loved ones. They included Ellen Teo, who spoke of her mother, Gail Renee Teo, who was murdered by a stranger in her White Swan home on Aug. 7, 2019. Her mother was ill and still asleep when Michael Anthony Davis is accused of entering the home that morning, stabbing her several times and shooting her.
Her husband of 43 years found his wife that evening wrapped in plastic and a rug, according to court documents. Her mother's killer had trashed the house, Ellen Teo said. "He threw furniture," she said. "He broke everything. He broke our lives."
Gail Teo was known for her floral designs and owned a restaurant, The Doughnut Shop, with her husband. Most recently before her death, she owned a commercial fishing business.
"She was a mother to our whole community," Ellen Teo said.
Davis was arrested soon after her mother's murder and has been in jail for almost four years. His trial has been continued multiple times. It's currently set for Oct. 9.
"We do not have closure because he has not had a trial," Teo said. "We keep praying that someday any kind of justice will come, although our hearts will always be broken."
Though they never knew her, Latasha John and Samantha Watlamet felt it was time to talk about their grandmother, JoAnne Bette (Wyman) John, 44, of Wapato. They spoke for their parents who were among her children.
JoAnne John's skull and bone fragments were found Feb. 2, 1991, near Mill Creek southwest of White Swan. She was identified through dental records. Her cause of death is "homicidal violence."
She was reportedly last seen at the Brownstown tavern, but Watlamet and Latasha John don't want others to assume their grandmother spent all her time out partying. She was a mother and always came home; this time, she didn't come home. Something went wrong, they said.
Elkay Lamebull stood on stage as a relative spoke for her; she wasn't comfortable talking about her daughter, Star Rose Lamebull, who died under mysterious circumstances on Feb. 27, 2018.
Bernice Owens had never talked about her 15-year-old son, Joshua Cristian Owens, who was shot to death in Toppenish on Aug. 13, 2018. He checked on her a few times before he went out that evening to visit his girlfriend. She remembered waking to the news that he had been shot, and recalled seeing him on the hospital gurney, efforts to revive him and the helicopter ride to a Yakima hospital.
But he had been shot too many times, and died despite emergency responders' efforts. No one has been arrested though people know who did it, she said.
"I want justice for my son, but nobody will say anything," Owens said with emotion. "Why did you have to take my son, my baby, my hunter, my fisherman? I still don't have justice today."
Keeping their stories visible
Dionna Bennett talked about her brother, Julius “BJ” Kurt Hill II, 38, of Wapato, who was stabbed to death in White Swan on Oct. 7. She held a gathering to demand justice soon after his death and continues to share his story at public events to keep his name visible.
"I just think about all the things my brother was. My brother didn't have a perfect life," she said.
But he was a good person known for rewarding his nieces and nephews, who called him "Uncle B," with cash when they got good grades.
"There was an arrest made ... and it's going to be a long road. Yes, this person is in jail, and my brother is buried, but nobody wins in that," Bennett said. The accused has a family too, Bennett added. They're hurting, and nothing can bring her brother back.
The loss and pain impact so many people. "Our reservation is struggling with addiction, the missing, the murdered, the violence," she said. "I want justice for (everybody)."
Alfrieda Peters spoke about her brother, Anthony "Tony" Peters. She continues to talk about him so he's not just a statistic, but to stress that along with women, men and boys are also missing on the Yakama Reservation.
She fondly remembers the day her brother was born — March 20, 1958 — and a song playing on the radio as they brought him home. "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands" always makes her think of Tony.
Her brother was last seen in late 2014. He was a familiar face at Legends Casino, known for enthusiastically greeting casino staff and friends there. Peters described her brother as an accomplished artist and traditional dancer who was an outgoing person and had many friends even as a young boy.
"You have all the vital information you give the police, but that's not the whole story when it's time to tell the story of your loved one," she said. "Our Indian people all have lives. He had a life. He had dreams. He had enthusiasm. He had joy. He had many friends. He was a person of value.
"I really feel that's why we are here today. We want all the people to know that our family member that's missing is a person that's valuable."
Frances Knowshisgun spoke for her sister, Freda Jane Knowshisgun. Her sister was last heard from at the Kennewick Walmart in October 2016. The Crow Nation tribal citizen and mother of three from Montana had traveled to Washington and was at the Walmart that Oct. 18.
She called a relative saying she needed money to get home and a friend agreed to send it through an online money transfer to the store, but Knowshisgun never collected it.
Walking for justice
After relatives and friends spoke, members of the Yakama Warriors led the walk from the main hotel entrance to the cultural center.
Participants carried signs with #MMIW, #MMIP and "No More Stolen Sisters." Some had the names of people who are missing, such as Chance Anthony Carson, who was last seen on the morning of Feb. 20 in Omak, according to the FBI's Seattle Field Office. He was reported as a missing person on the Colville Reservation on March 15.
"Justice for Frankie Dawn Stevens" said one handmade sign. Another handmade sign read, "Gone but not forgotten. Julia H. Phillips, 1980-1987." Cissy Reyes Strong and her son, Adin Reyes, carried a large red banner with the words, "Justice for Rosenda Strong."
Before the walk, in speaking about her mother, Ella Adams expressed appreciation for the symposium and awareness walk. Her mother, Catherine Eneas, was among five people murdered at a remote trailer west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.
James Cloud, 39, and his cousin, 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, were sentenced in the mass murder.
"We need to come together for the families that don't have justice, the people that are missing," she said. "I'm so grateful for (Yakama Nation) Behavioral Health and the (Victim Resource Program). Their door is always open."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.