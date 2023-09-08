A special event Saturday in Snohomish County will bring awareness and honor the missing and murdered Indigenous people of the Yakama Reservation.
Organizer Al Renville Kopas of Portland and Paul Kent, a world champion long-distance skater who lives in Canada, are leading the Yakama MMIP Commemorative Skate at the Nakashima Barn from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The historic barn anchors the north end of the popular 30-mile paved Centennial Trail. The address is 32325 WA-9, Arlington.
They plan to stop at every mile of the 50-mile commemorative skate to honor a fallen tribal member with a spiritual tie marked with a family member's name, a tobacco offering and a Lakota prayer, Mitakuye Owasin (All Our Relations), according to event information on Facebook.
"This will be a skate as far as you feel. Skate several miles or all 50," event information says. "There will be a pledge per mile with all proceeds going to the MMIP families. Lunch will be served at one of the trailheads."
The event, which is open to the public, will be filmed and posted on YouTube to promote MMIP awareness. Questions can be directed to the event page on Facebook.
Kopas is a longboard dancing/freestyle distance skater and citizen of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, formerly known as the Sisseton Wahpeton Sioux Tribe. He has been planning the Yakama commemorative skate since before the pandemic and is hosting it on the Centennial Trail instead of the reservation because of the trail's distance and generous space for skaters.
"I have kids with me so I didn't feel safe skating on the public roads there with no shoulder," Kopas said in a message. "The Centennial Trail was the best option to cover that much distance."
Five youth from his reservation in South Dakota plan to participate in the commemorative skate, he said. They range in age from 13 to 18.
Kopas was honored at the Legends Powwow in May for organizing the commemorative skate. He was gifted a board during a short break of competitive dancing. Ne’Sha Jackson, an advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous people, had gotten the board and Jerry Meninick made comments in announcing the gift, as did 2022-23 Miss Yakama Nation Ellia-lee Jim.
Tribal Councilman Caseymac Wallahee was also there and tribal Councilwoman Esther Moses-Hyipeer was represented as well.
Kopas travels for skating and other events to honor missing and murdered Indigenous people. His primary inspiration was his tribe's Dakota Commemorative March in 2004, Kopas said.
"I wanted to continue her work but for the Yakama MMIP," Kopas said. "Being a skater I felt we could do the same."
Those who want to donate may do so through Venmo at https://venmo.com/Al-Kopas. When the video of the commemorative skate is posted to YouTube, it will include a link on how to donate to MMIP families, Kopas said.
