A vigil is planned Saturday for an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak but has ties to the Yakima area.
The vigil for Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Moxee Park in Moxee, according to the event created by the Finding Kit Facebook page. It's open to the public and organizers will provide some drinks, light snacks and candles. A few of Kit's friends are set to attend and may speak, along with family.
"Please join us ... to remember, pray for a safe return, and celebrate the person Kit is," the event description says. "Our family will be updating everyone who comes on what we know thus far and how we will be moving forward at this time."
Kit is missing from Omak but lived in the Yakima area for years, attending East Valley schools before moving to Omak. A missing person flyer released by the Washington State Patrol has the Omak Police Department, 509-826-0383, as the contact for anyone with information concerning Kit’s whereabouts.
Kit is described on the Facebook page as a non-binary person. Kit was added to State Patrol's most recent list of active cases of missing Indigenous people, and has been missing since April 15, according to the list. But the cover photo for the Finding Kit Facebook page says Kit hasn’t been seen since November 2021.
The vigil will mark one year of Kit being missing, organizers said. They hope for any information concerning Kit's whereabouts and have also created a GoFundMe account for travel expenses to and from Omak and surrounding areas, flyers, private investigators and any other expenses that may arise in order to bring Kit home.
