WAPATO — Cissy Strong Reyes has organized many events to honor and remember her sister, Rosenda Sophia Strong, an Indigenous mother of four who disappeared in the fall of 2018 and was found murdered on July 4, 2019.
Reyes held a birthday gathering Saturday at Lions Park, the day before Strong’s birth date of April 16. Strong would have been 36 years old. She has a grandson she never met. She has a sister and a brother, Christopher Strong, who miss her every day. She has relatives and friends who still become emotional, as her brother and sister do, when they speak of her.
They want justice for Rosenda Strong. That’s why Reyes organizes and participates in events honoring her sister and other missing and murdered Indigenous women and men and children. That’s why she posts on social media and has spoken to local, national and international media about her sister.
“My voice is her voice now,” Reyes said.
About 25 people attended the gathering in a parking lot behind the community pool. For Reyes, it doesn’t matter how many come, or if they speak or just stand by quietly. She appreciates all who are there.
“I’m glad people show up and they listen,” she said, also thanking the Wapato city police officer and two Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies who attended.
“I’m thankful that I’ve had support. I’m going to continue to be her voice until she gets justice,” Reyes said. She is hopeful that other families will get justice for their loved ones, “and I’ll help in any way I can.”
Reyes offered a brief update of the continuing investigation into her sister’s homicide. Anyone wanting to provide information may call the Yakama Nation Police Department at 509-865-2933 or the FBI at 509-990-0857 regarding case number 18-010803.
Wendell Hannigan opened and closed the mid-afternoon gathering with songs. In the time between, several people spoke of Strong, whom they knew as a friend and a relative.
“We’re here to celebrate the birthday of my niece, Rosenda. She was always so happy to see me,” said her aunt, Elaine Snowder. She also mentioned two Indigenous men who are missing — Anthony “Tony” Peters and Ira Yallup Sr., whom she’d talk to when they came to Legends Casino while she worked there.
“To this day nobody knows what happened to them,” and others she knows who have disappeared haven’t been found, she added. “I know their families are wondering what happened.
“Nobody knows anything about them. Nobody wants to share. Nobody wants to talk about it.”
Flyers were available for more who are missing from Yakima and throughout the state and region, including Justin Lee McConville, Elias Chief Culps, Gerald Wyena, Kelsey Emily Collins and Kaylee Mae Nelson-Jerry.
A Umatilla tribal citizen and Yakama Nation descendant, Strong was found murdered on July 4, 2019. Her remains were discovered in an abandoned freezer less than three miles from Reyes’ home in Toppenish, where Strong was staying when she left for Legends Casino with an acquaintance and never returned.
“I finally was able to go to the place where she was found,” Reyes said of the site at milepost 64 of US Highway 97.
She is comforted that she and her sister were on good terms when she disappeared. “I’m glad I got that forehead kiss and a hug and a ‘Nana, I’ll be back tonight,’” Reyes said.
Strong is among dozens of missing and murdered Native women, girls, men and boys on and beyond the 1.3-million-acre Yakama Nation reservation. Many cases are unsolved.
They include Mona Renee Vallo, a Yakama Nation citizen who was killed in New Mexico on March 9, 2022. Passersby discovered Vallo’s body that day on New Mexico Highway 124 in Laguna Pueblo, according to a news release from the FBI field office in Albuquerque.
Authorities said the 56-year-old mother of five and grandmother of nine suffered severe injuries consistent with a hit-and-run crash. The FBI continues to seek information in her death.
One of her sons, Adrian Jackson, spoke Saturday. Reyes helped his family organize a vigil in Toppenish exactly a year after she died, and he appreciates the support she and others have provided. They wanted to show their support for the Strong family, he said.
“It is hard, but we are doing our best for our mother” and others, Jackson said. “It’s good to see everybody here to show support for the family.”
Ne’Sha Jackson, a retired tribal judge who has family ties to the Strongs, appreciates those in law enforcement who work to solve cases. She mentioned the work by a Seattle Police Department detective to make an arrest in the homicide of Mavis “Boots” Kindness Nelson, a Yakama woman whose body was found in a wooded area near the University of Washington campus in Seattle on June 20.
“The amount of work that it takes when something like this happens” is extensive, she said.
Strong is buried next to their mother on the Umatilla Reservation in Oregon. Reyes has received the headstone they will set for her and shared a large photo of it at the gathering Saturday. They hope to hold the stone-setting in June, she said. That will give extended family time to plan.
The birthday gathering ended with a small balloon release — five red balloons and a birthday balloon. All of the work Reyes does for her sister is important, everything from speaking with investigators to continuing to celebrate her birthday every year.
“I know she would do the same for me,” Reyes said.
