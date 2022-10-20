TOPPENISH — A public gathering Saturday afternoon will serve as a call for action to stop the violence on the Yakama Reservation and help those impacted by it.
"Break The Silence End The Violence" is set for 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park, located on South Elm Street at West Second Avenue. The Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women, People & Families organization is hosting the event as a call to action to stop the violence on the Yakama Reservation and support the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people.
"We want to invite everyone," said the organization’s founder and executive director, Roxanne White. "All are welcome."
It's also hoped the event will help individuals and the community heal together. In particular, White encouraged people who want to speak about a missing or murdered loved one to attend and speak a few minutes at the gathering if they choose. Those who want to speak should email roxanne@mmiwpfamilies.org.
The event will include spaghetti dinners halfway through and close with a candlelight vigil and lantern release. Those who plan to attend need to RSVP on the Facebook event page so organizers know the number of meals and candles to provide. Volunteers are also needed, White said.
"Each of feel the heartache in our community," White said. Her organization represents all Indigenous missing and murdered people in raising awareness, advocating for answers and justice and supporting families.
She thanked the nonprofit group Mother Nation, the Campbell Farm in Wapato, the Yakama Nation Victim Resource Program, Justice For Rosenda Strong and The Yarrow Project for their collaboration on Saturday's event.
More than 32 Indigenous women have been murdered or have gone missing on and around the Yakama Reservation over decades. Many men and and boys have also disappeared, have been murdered or died mysteriously.
They include Julius Kurt Hill II, 38, of Wapato, who was stabbed to death in White Swan on Oct. 7. A march for justice and candlelight vigil for Hill is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Cougar Den, 620 Signal Peak Road in White Swan.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima County sheriff’s Detective Adrian Garcia at 509-574-2566. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.