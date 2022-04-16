TOPPENISH — The birthday cake that Cissy Strong Reyes ordered to mark her sister's 35th birthday Saturday was elaborate, covered by a custom-printed image with words and a photo.
"Happy Birthday Rosenda Sophia Strong, 04-16-87 to 10-02-18. Gone But Not Forgotten," surrounded the photo of Strong.
Reyes hadn't previously shared that particular photo of her sister, who disappeared in October 2018. Strong's remains were found July 4, 2019. She was murdered.
Strong is smiling slightly and her shoulders are relaxed. She looks content and happy in the photo, and that's why Reyes chose it.
"We're going to continue to do this for Rosenda until we get justice," Reyes said to about a dozen people gathered under the park shelter at Pioneer Park. Saturday afternoon was unusually chilly for mid-April, with cloudy skies that threatened rain and a persistent cold breeze.
"It's just to tell her happy birthday — and that's all she would ask for," Reyes said. "I just wanted to come out here and celebrate Rosenda."
Strong, a mother Umatilla tribal citizen and mother of four, disappeared Oct. 2, 2018, after getting a ride to Legends Casino just a few miles from her sister’s home. Her remains were found in an abandoned freezer outside the city July 4, 2019. Anyone with information is asked to call the Yakama Nation Police Department at 509-865-2933 or the FBI at 509-990-0857 regarding case number 18-010803.
She is among dozens of missing and murdered Native women, girls, men and boys on and beyond the 1.3-million-acre Yakama Nation reservation. Many cases are unsolved.
Reyes has organized and attended many events to honor Strong and keep her name and her story visible. A small group gathered Saturday, and Reyes said she didn't want to keep people outside too long because of the cold and the wind.
She spoke briefly as she stood near a table holding the cake and posters with other photos of Strong. Reyes mentioned how her sister's remains were found in an abandoned freezer just off U.S. Highway 97, not far away, and pointed in that direction.
"We want her to have justice. She deserves it," Reyes said, adding she's hopeful more state legislation centered on the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people will spur law enforcement to take cases of missing adults more seriously and eliminate waiting periods for reporting a person missing.
"I feel in my heart if (Yakama Nation Tribal Police) had gone to those places my sister could be, they could have found her or heard her screaming," she said. "She didn't deserve that and nobody else does."
Reyes mentioned a gathering set for May 7 in Seattle for missing and murdered Indigenous people and their families. Reyes will share her sister's story and photos.
"I'll put her name away and her pictures away when she receives justice," Reyes said of the cultural practice of not saying or writing a deceased person's name, or sharing photos of that person, until a year or more has passed, or a memorial has taken place.
Christopher Strong also spoke of his sister and her first grandchild, whom they call Izzy. The son of Strong's daughter, Karman Strong, is about 18 months old. "If she was here today she'd love her grandson. He's such a character," he said.
"We miss her so much," Strong added. "We thank you all for coming. We appreciate this. It means a lot to me and my sister."
Elaine Snowder, a Strong relative who worked at the casino, said Rosenda Strong would visit with her there. Snowder also spoke of Anthony "Tony" Peters, who — like Strong — enjoyed going to the casino. He was last seen in October 2014 at the casino.
"To this day I wonder where Tony's at. I know he's here somewhere," Snowder said. "I hope that day comes when they find him."
Snowder encouraged prayers for the relatives and friends of Anita Lucei, 15, who was killed Wednesday in Toppenish. Lucei, who is a Strong family relative, died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Ne’Sha Jackson, a former Yakama tribal court judge who often attends gatherings for missing and murdered Indigenous people, has witnessed the power of prayer many times, she said. She offered prayer and a song Saturday.
"My heart is very glad that you gathered here today for uplifting the spirit of Rosenda," Jackson said. "Gatherings like this help the family come together."
