A prayer vigil is scheduled Saturday for an Indigenous woman who was last seen in Toppenish in March.
The vigil for Benita Long, 40, is set for 7 to 9 p.m. and will begin in the parking lot of the Toppenish Safeway, at 711 W. First Ave. It will be led by the Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women, People & Families organization. Community members, relatives and advocates for missing and murdered Indigenous people are invited to participate.
It will begin with comments, then participants will pass out flyers in the area before gathering again to light candles for Long's safety and protection, according to event information on Facebook. Participants are asked to wear red.
"Come stand beside us in this difficult time. We would like to especially invite our Tribal Council to come join us!" event information says.
According to a flyer shared on the Washington State Attorney General Facebook page, Long has been missing from Toppenish since March 26. That's when a relative dropped her off at the El Corral Motel in town. Long was wearing gray sweat pants, a black hoodie and had a black backpack.
A sister said Long was in the Yakima area the last time she heard from her, according to another social media post.
"Benita's family is extremely worried and is pleading with the community of the Yakama Indian Reservation and beyond to come forward with any information that will lead to her whereabouts," the flyer says.
Long is 40 years old, is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has short dark hair, brown eyes and tattoos on her right and left knuckles and her right forearm. Long has a scar on her chin and a large burn scar on one of her legs, according to the flyer.
Those with any information concerning Long's whereabouts are asked to call Yakama Nation Tribal Police at 509-865-2933 regarding case number 22-004079.
