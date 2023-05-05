Janice Marie Hannigan, a sophomore at White Swan High School, disappeared on Christmas Eve 1971 after she was released from the hospital. Despite rumored sightings over the years, she has never been found.
Hannigan's case is the oldest on the Washington State Patrol list of missing Indigenous persons updated every two weeks. As of May 5, she has been missing for 18,760 days. Family and friends still miss her and hope she is found. Young relatives who never met Hannigan wonder what happened to her. They all want answers.
Their loss is especially keen on May 5, recognized as the national day of awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and people. People throughout Indian County and the United States remember and honor their loved ones with marches, gatherings and other events.
Events planned
In Toppenish, an awareness walk is planned at 11 a.m. beginning at Legends Casino, 580 Fort Road. The Victim Resource Program of Yakama Nation Behavioral Health has organized the walk. A symposium on missing and murdered Indigenous people took place Thursday at the casino.
Walk participants will head from the casino to the Yakama Nation Cultural Center, 100 Spiel Yi Loop, where more activities are planned. Check the Behavioral Health Facebook page for updates. Contact Crystal Esquivel at 509-502-4082 or Crystal_Esquivel@Yakama.com for more information.
Hannigan is among dozens of Indigenous women and men who have disappeared, have been murdered and have died mysteriously on and around the Yakama Reservation. Most cases are unsolved. The disappearances, homicides and mysterious deaths of Indigenous people go back decades.
And Yakama and other tribal citizens with family ties to the area have been killed outside the Yakima Valley. They include Sandra Lee Smiscon, who was hit by a shot in the abdomen early on the morning of July 12, 2003 in Seattle. Smiscon died later that morning. Mona Renee Vallo died in New Mexico in March 2022 of injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
"It still hurts to this day because we have questions but no answers," her son, Adrian Jackson, said during a gathering in Toppenish to remember and honor Vallo exactly a year after she was killed.
May 5 began as a day of awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women in 2017. That year, Montana's congressional delegation introduced a resolution to honor Hanna Harris, a 21-year-old Northern Cheyenne tribal citizen who was murdered in July 2013. May 5 was her birthday. In recent years, families and advocates have broadened the scope of May 5 to all missing and murdered Indigenous people.
Other gatherings are planned Friday and Saturday in the region. On Friday in The Dalles, Ore., the Columbia River Round Dance in honor of missing and murdered Indigenous people will take place from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Wahtonka Community School, 3601 W. 10th St.
On Saturday, several people from the Yakama Reservation will attend a march and gathering in Seattle. A march begins at Westlake Park at 11 a.m. and ends at the Seattle Center Amphitheater, with activities running through 4 p.m.
Also Saturday, the Say Their Name Relay/Marathon begins at 7 a.m. at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds on the Warm Springs Reservation in Oregon and goes to the Simnasho Longhouse. A meal will follow the event. It is hosted by Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives-Warm Springs and registration has been extended to Sunday. Get more information here.
Potential solutions
Along with raising awareness, family members and advocates work toward better ways to support relatives and efforts to address the crisis. In a recent community forum organized by Eastern Washington University on the issue, panelists many related challenges along with potential solutions.
A new law Gov. Jay Inslee signed on April 20 creates establishes a cold case unit in the state Attorney General's Office. Staff in the new unit will work with local and tribal law enforcement agencies to solve cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous women and people.
Along with investigators who will assist law enforcement agencies with cases, the cold case unit will have a case navigator whose primary function is to work with families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people, according to a news release.
Relatives mentioned the need for information about what they should do when a loved one goes missing, including whom to call and where they can get support. On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee signed House Bill 1512. Known as the missing and murdered Indigenous women and persons and Lucian act, it will provide resources for immediate actions that need to take place when a person disappears.
The bill sponsored by Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, is also named after 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who was reported missing on Sept. 10 from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima and drowned in the Yakima River.
It takes effect July 22.
"There is such a feeling of despair when a family member goes missing. We want to empower families with support and tools to help them find their loved ones. Hopefully, this bill will help to uplift those families," Mosbrucker said in a news release.
