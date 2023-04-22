A new state cold case unit will work with local and tribal law enforcement agencies to solve cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous women and people.
Along with investigators who will assist law enforcement agencies with cases, the cold case unit will have a case navigator whose primary function is to work with and maintain regular and consistent communication with families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people, according to a news release.
The case navigator will also convey information between investigators and families using culturally appropriate and trauma-informed practices, the release said.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday signed a new law that establishes the cold case unit in the Attorney General’s Office. Attorney General Bob Ferguson partnered with Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Anacortes, on the legislation.
The new unit was recommended by a state task force working on the issue. Lekanoff and sponsor Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, serve on the task force.
The Attorney General’s Office in Washington will be the first in the country with a cold case unit dedicated to seeking justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women and people, Ferguson said.
American Indian and Alaskan Native women and people experience violence at much higher rates than other populations. Homicide is the sixth-leading cause of death for Indigenous women and girls and the third-leading cause of death for Indigenous men, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A recent federal study reported that Native American women are murdered at rates 10 times the national average in some jurisdictions.
On and around the Yakama Reservation, there are dozens of cases of Indigenous women, men and children who have disappeared, have been murdered and have died mysteriously. And Yakama tribal citizens have disappeared, have been murdered and have died mysteriously in other, distant locations.
Most cases are unsolved in a crisis that impacts countless people throughout the United States and around the world. It's felt keenly in Washington state, which has 29 federally recognized tribes.
“The rate of missing and murdered Indigenous women is a public safety crisis,” Lekanoff said. “We can and we must do better to advocate for the safety of Indigenous people in Washington. This bill is about valuing the lives of Indigenous women.
"It’s about making sure their lives matter. It’s about making sure my life matters.”
According to data from the Homicide Investigation Tracking System in the state Attorney General’s Office, Indigenous victims are 5% of the unresolved cases throughout the state, but make up less than 2% of the population. The actual disparity is likely higher because of reporting practices, racial misclassification, data collection and jurisdictional issues.
Dhingra thanked task force members and the families of missing Indigenous women and people for their work and dedication on behalf of their loved ones. "This epidemic is finally being recognized and prioritized by policymakers,” she said.
"This new unit will go a long way to provide resources for the continual investigation of cold cases with the hope that we can bring justice for those we have lost.”
