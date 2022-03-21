The latest list of active cases of missing Indigenous people in Washington state includes a Montana woman who was last heard from in Kennewick.
There are 109 active cases of missing Indigenous people on the March 16 Washington State Patrol list. The names include 28 women and men reported missing within the Yakama Reservation and in Yakima County.
The Toppenish Police Department has one case; there is one with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, three with the Yakima Police Department and 22 cases with the Yakama Nation Police Department. The 28 includes one case with the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office. The reservation boundaries extend into Klickitat County.
The list also includes the names of 17 people reported missing who were located since the last list came out March 1. Of the 17, three were missing from the city of Yakima, one was reported missing to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and four had been reported missing to Yakama Nation Tribal Police.
Along with updating the list at least once a month, State Patrol tribal liaisons Patti Gosch and Dawn M. Pullin have adjusted the way they present the list, and who is included. They began early this month adding those who’ve been located.
The latest list adds Freda Jane Knowshisgun, a Crow Nation tribal citizen who lived in Montana, had traveled to Washington and was at the Kennewick Walmart on Oct. 18, 2016, according to her missing person profile on The Charley Project. The 34-year-old mother of three had called a relative saying she needed money to get home and a friend agreed to send it through an online money transfer to the store, her older sister has said.
Knowshisgun never claimed the money and didn’t answer her phone; her family filed a missing person report the next month after she didn’t attend a beloved aunt’s funeral. The Crow Agency Bureau of Indian Affairs is the investigating agency; the number is 406-638-2631. Those with information about Knowshisgun may also call the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 406-444-2800
Though Knowshisgun was reported missing from Montana, authorities added her to State Patrol’s list because her last contact was in Kennewick, Gosch said in an email.
The updated list also adds Lorelee Sue Lhotka of Seattle, who disappeared in 1975, when she left home for a doctor’s appointment, according to her profile on The Charley Project. Lhotka, who was first classified as white, was supposed to ride the bus but may have hitchhiked. She never got to the doctor’s office and wasn’t heard from again, the profile says.
Lhotka’s wallet was found at Blewett Pass in 1978. The King County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency; call 206-296-4155 with information.
