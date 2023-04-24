A number of local events are planned around May 5, a day of awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and people.
The day was first recognized in 2017 when Montana's congressional delegation introduced a resolution to honor Hanna Harris, a 21-year-old Northern Cheyenne tribal citizen who was murdered in July 2013. May 5 was her birthday.
That year, and since then, events have been held across Indian Country and throughout the United States to raise awareness of the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people. The crisis has impacted people around the world for centuries.
On and around the Yakama Reservation, dozens of women and men have disappeared, have been murdered and have died mysteriously. Most cases are unsolved.
Events in the region include:
• On Friday in Yakima, a community forum on the missing and murdered Indigenous person crisis will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 28, at the Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St.
The discussion will explore the intersection of tribal sovereignty with government and community partners, and their challenges when working together to address the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women and persons. It is organized by Eastern Washington University.
Robyn Pebeahsy and Lucy Smartlowit of the Peacekeeper Society and War Cry Podcast are co-moderators of the discussion panel, which will include Cissy Strong Reyes and Lila Whitefoot, who are sisters of missing and murdered Indigenous women on the Yakama Reservation.
Reyes' sister, Rosenda Sophia Strong, disappeared after leaving Reyes' Toppenish home in the fall of 2018 and was found murdered on July 4, 2019. Whitefoot's sister, Agnes Whitefoot Lora, was murdered in the Yakama Nation Housing Authority's Apas Goudy rental housing park in Wapato on April 15, 1994.
Other panelists are Annie Forsman-Adams of the Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force; Margo Hill, EWU associate professor of urban and regional planning; Dawn Pullin, tribal liaison for Washington State Patrol and Cheri Kilty, YWCA Yakima executive director.
To register and learn more about previous and upcoming Eastern Edge forums, visit www.ewu.edu/easternedge
• On May 4-5 in Toppenish, the Yakama Nation Behavioral Health Victim Resource Program will have an MMIP Symposium and awareness walk. The symposium takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 4 at Legends Casino, 580 Fort Road. Kelly Jackson will be the keynote speaker. Registration begins at 8 a.m. General admission tickets to the symposium are free and available online.
Events continue May 5 at the casino, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The awareness walk will take place at 11 a.m. that day. Check the VRP REDgalia Facebook page for updates. Contact Crystal Esquivel at 509-502-4082 or Crystal_Esquivel@Yakama.com for more information.
There is also a related exhibit at the Yakama Nation Museum at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center.
• On May 6 in Seattle, the third annual Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women, People & Families march and gathering for healing and justice will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meet at Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., at 10 a.m. The march begins there at 11 a.m. and ends at the Seattle Center Amphitheater, 305 Harrison St. There will be speakers and other activities there from noon to 4 p.m.
All impacted family members are invited to participate so participants may highlight and uplift their stories and the stories of their loved ones, founder and executive director Roxanne White said in a Facebook event post. See event details here.
Family members and friends of MMIWP who plan to attend are asked to visit the event page at https://bit.ly/MMIWP-Families-May6th and click "going," or email or message White. Email roxanne@mmiwpfamilies.org with any questions. Participants are asked to wear red, and White encouraged them to bring their drums, rattles, songs, banners and prayers.
• On May 5 in The Dalles, Ore., the Columbia River Round Dance in honor of missing and murdered Indigenous people will take place from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Wahtonka Community School, 3601 W. 10th St. The first 150 people at this free community awareness and healing event will receive a T-shirt designed by Speakthunder Art.
There will be tables with Native businesses and artists, and members of the Iksiks Washanahl’a (the Little Swans) dance group will perform. Known in English as the Little Swans, participants perform dances and share stories that have been handed down from generation to generation, celebrating and preserving the culture of the Yakama Nation.
Speakers, singers and drummers are also part of the event. Those attending are encouraged to bring photos to honor their loved ones. Email cherkshan@critfc.org for more information.
• On May 6 on the Warm Springs Reservation in Oregon, the Say Their Name Relay/Marathon begins at 7 a.m. at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and goes to the Simnasho Longhouse. A meal will follow the event. It is hosted by Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives-Warm Springs and registration has been extended to Sunday. Get more information here.
An update earlier this month said seven teams were registered, including one running in honor of Mavis May Anne Kirk and Lisa Pearl Briseno. Kirk died in 2009 after she was allegedly run over deliberately, but the driver was never charged. Briseno, who is a relative of Kirk, has been missing since late August 1997. She was last seen in Portland, Ore.
There will be nine legs and eight exchanges in the 26 miles of this relay and marathon in honor of missing and murdered Indigenous relatives. Email mmirwarmsprings@gmail.com with questions.
