A man indicted in connection with the death of Rosenda Strong and her accused killer on the Yakama Reservation will not be released to an unsecured facility for substance abuse treatment, a federal magistrate judge ruled Wednesday.
In denying Jamaal Antwan Pimms' motion for furlough to inpatient treatment, Magistrate Judge James Goeke said he would reconsider if treatment became available for Pimms while he is incarcerated. A possibility at the Kittitas County Jail may be something he would consider, Goeke said on video from U.S. District Court in Spokane.
Strong's sister, Cissy Strong Reyes, spoke in U.S. District Court in Yakima against Pimms' release to an unsecured treatment facility. But she supports substance abuse treatment for him while he is incarcerated because she knows he has struggled with substance abuse.
Her sister considered him a friend, along with the six others who have been indicted in connection with Strong's 2018 death and that of her accused killer, Jedidah Iesha Moreno. At the same time, Pimms had information about her sister and what happened to her, and he kept that from Reyes and her family.
"I just hope that if he can get this treatment, he can get it while incarcerated," Reyes said in brief comments during the detention review hearing. "He kept this (information) from us the entire time. I have a heart, but I can't let that go.
"I can't forget and forgiveness is going to be awhile," added Reyes, who was joined in court by a cousin and three women from Seattle who advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women and people.
Strong, 31, disappeared in late September 2018 after getting a ride with acquaintances to nearby Legends Casino in Toppenish. Her remains were found in an abandoned freezer a few miles from Reyes' home, where Strong was staying, on July 4, 2019. She was a mother of four and of Umatilla and Yakama descent.
Andrew Norris Zack, Uriel Balentin Badillo, Joshawa Max Estrada, Wilson Louis Hunt and Michael Lee Moody were initially named as defendants in June. Pimms was taken into custody later that month. They and Kevin Todd Brehm, who was arraigned Tuesday, are either accused as accessories after the fact or with kidnapping resulting in death for Moreno, who was identified in court documents as the person who killed Strong.
Zack was released July 20 "on strict GPS monitoring with home detention and subject to the other district agreeing to supervise," according to the order from Magistrate Judge Alexander C. Ekstrom of U.S. District Court in Yakima. The home where he's living is outside the Yakama Reservation in another jurisdiction.
Trial for all has been set for March 11.
In the hearing Wednesday, Pimms' attorney Zachary Ayers acknowledged Pimms' criminal record, but "there's nothing that's shown that he has a past history as a danger to the community," he said. Ayers also said he was confident Pimms would appear in court, but federal prosecutor Tom Hanlon argued that Pimms would be a flight risk.
Hanlon also mentioned Pimms' admitted role in connection with Strong's death. "He admitted he did wrap the body in a tarp and place the body in a freezer," Hanlon said.
After Strong disappeared "Cissy was calling (Strong's) cellular phone. Mr. Pimms answered and said, 'Stop looking for her; she's gone,'" he added.
As Reyes has for other court hearings for the seven suspects, she sat in the front row of the first-floor federal courtroom Tuesday and Wednesday. Relatives and advocates for missing and murdered Indigenous women and people, including her cousin Roxanne White, have also attended to support Reyes and her family.
Norine Hill and Megan Ireland of Mother Nation, a nonprofit that supports Indigenous women and families, and advocate Rosalie Fish sat with Reyes and her cousin, Sammi Strong, in court. Two women sat on either side of Reyes as they watched and listened, Pimms occasionally looking in their direction.
"I'm just so glad," Reyes said outside the federal courthouse after the hearing. "It just really feels good to see you guys."
Hill is founder and CEO of Mother Nation and Ireland manages its transportation operations, among other roles. Fish is a Muckleshoot Tribal School graduate who runs for the University of Washington and has family ties to the Yakama Nation, occasionally coming to the area as an advocate. All were there as Indigenous women supporting their Indigenous sister, they said.
"We just wanted to support her. It could have been my sister," Ireland said. "It's hard going through this. We just want to see justice. No more stolen sisters."
Reyes has spoken of her sister and kept her photo and story visible at multiple gatherings, vigils and marches as she and others have sought justice for Strong, whose first grandchild was born after she was murdered. Though arrests were made, Strong's family and friends continue to struggle with the pain and trauma of her death.
"She's been going through so much," Hill said.
Fish presented Reyes with an elaborately patterned bag containing traditional medicines for her physical and emotional health as she navigates the continued pain and trauma of Strong's death. "I just feel really grateful to be by your side," Fish said.
Reyes knows other families are affected by this too, she said, and are struggling. She knows the suspects and some of their relatives.
"It's not their fault," she said.
