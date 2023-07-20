One of the seven men indicted in connection with the death of Rosenda Strong and her accused killer on the Yakama Reservation was approved for release to home detention Thursday.
Andrew Norris Zack was to be transported from the Yakima County jail to the U.S. District Courthouse on Thursday morning so his GPS ankle monitor could be attached, Cissy Strong Reyes said after Zack's detention hearing Wednesday afternoon. He would then be released "on strict GPS monitoring with home detention and subject to the other district agreeing to supervise," according to the order from Magistrate Judge Alexander C. Ekstrom of U.S. District Court in Yakima.
The home is outside the Yakama Reservation in another jurisdiction. Reyes, who is Strong's sister, spoke with emotion against Zack's release, saying she is concerned for her family's safety, for the safety of their brother and other relatives.
"I don't think any leniency should be provided in this case," Reyes said. "I'm an advocate for my sister and I'm her voice today. I just believe that something might happen to me or my last sibling.
"He doesn't deserve to be with his family because I'll never get my family member back," she added.
Strong, 31, disappeared in late September 2018 after getting a ride with acquaintances to nearby Legends Casino in Toppenish. Her remains were found in an abandoned freezer a few miles from Reyes' home, where Strong was staying. She was a mother of four and of Umatilla and Yakama descent.
Zack received death threats in the county jail because he provided names of others accused in the case, Reyes said.
Wednesday's hearing involved detention hearings in two unrelated cases against Zack. One was a detention review hearing in a 2021 federal case against Zack involving gun and methamphetamine possession charges. The other was continuation of the detention hearing for the accessory after the fact charge filed last month in connection with the death of Strong and her alleged killer.
Zack, Uriel Balentin Badillo, Joshawa Max Estrada, Wilson Louis Hunt and Michael Lee Moody were initially named as defendants in late June. Jamaal Antwan Pimms was taken into custody more recently and a seventh suspect, Kevin Todd Brehm, is incarcerated at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell. Brehm is scheduled to be arraigned at federal court in Yakima at 10 a.m. Aug. 4.
All are either accused as accessories after the fact or with kidnapping resulting in death for Jedidah Iesha Moreno, who was identified in court documents as the person who killed Strong.
Trial for all has been set for March 11.
Strong was arguing with Moreno at a home on Wapato Road referred to as the “House of Souls” on Oct. 5, 2018. Moreno fired several shots at Strong, killing her, the indictment said. Moreno, who was still armed, “requested” that Moody, Zack, Hunt and others assist in covering up the killing, according to the indictment.
Moody and the others placed Strong in a freezer, putting the freezer in the back of Zack’s truck and dumping it where it was found in 2019, the indictment said.
After Reyes spoke briefly, Ekstrom thanked her for her comments and said the home detention release conditions as recommended were adopted by the court.
Ekstrom advised Zack's attorney, Rick Smith, and federal prosecutor Tom Hanlon that Zack is to have no contact with Reyes or her family and can't go anywhere without prior approval of federal probation officers.
"Mr. Zack, I'm going to give you an opportunity. ... This is your one and only chance," he said.
Reyes was joined in court by her relatives Sammi Strong and Roxanne White, who founded Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women, People & Families. Both have supported Reyes in seeking justice.
White asked to speak after Ekstrom's ruling, stressing how Zack's release retraumatizes Reyes, her family and friends who knew and miss Rosenda Strong.
"I'm begging the court — please don't do this. It hurts," she said. "It hurts that this man can ask the court for protection that Rosenda didn't get. This is a privilege that he doesn't deserve."
Though aware "of your very real concerns regarding safety," Ekstrom explained that he must follow the law and approve release if conditions are met. That applies for anyone in that situation, he said.
"I cannot change that based on your very real pain," he said.
