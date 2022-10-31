A national magazine highlights the 2018 disappearance and murder of an Indigenous woman on the Yakama Reservation in an article published online Thursday.
The People magazine article by Christine Pelisek about Rosenda Sophia Strong, who went missing in late September 2018 and was found murdered on July 4, 2019, includes photos by former Yakima Herald-Republic photo editor Amanda Ray.
With the headline “’Swept Under the Rug’: 4 Years After Indigenous Mom Was Killed, Her Family’s Still Fighting for Answers,” the article notes that Strong’s murder is one of 4,200 unsolved cases of a murdered or missing Indigenous person.
Strong was a 31-year-old mother of four when she left the Toppenish home of her older sister, Cissy Strong Reyes, in late September 2018 for a short ride with an acquaintance to Legends Casino. A Umatilla tribal citizen also of Yakama descent, Strong was staying at her sister’s home just a few miles from the casino.
Reyes has long sought justice for her sister by keeping her story in the public eye and spoke to Pelisek about going to Yakama Nation Tribal Police to report Strong missing.
“The officer was like, ‘Rosenda Strong? Oh, she’s just probably partying. She’ll pop up sometime,’” Reyes was quoted in the magazine. “But I was having a big anxiety attack. This was out of the ordinary.”
Strong’s remains were found in an abandoned freezer near U.S. Highway 97 milepost 64. They were released to relatives in September 2021, and Reyes and their brother, Christopher Strong, held a memorial service for her late that month. Rosenda Strong is buried next to their mother on the Umatilla Reservation in Oregon.
The centuries-long crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people has impacted countless people around the world. Strong is among dozens of Indigenous women, men, girls and boys who have gone missing, have been found murdered or died mysteriously within and around the 1.3-million-acre Yakama Reservation. Most cases are unsolved.
The FBI has jurisdiction to investigate all serious crimes involving Native Americans on tribal lands. Anyone with information about Strong’s homicide is asked to call the FBI at 509-990-0857 regarding case number 18-010803. Tips may also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.
Reyes “is humbled that a huge entity such as People magazine chose Rosenda’s story,” she said. “We are so grateful to see People featuring MMIWP families’ voices to be acknowledged for this crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and peoples.
“Nothing about us without us — families first,” she said.
