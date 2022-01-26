Investigators release new sketch of Indigenous woman killed in Cowlitz County crash in 1991

Investigators have released an updated sketch of an Indigenous woman who died in a fiery crash in Cowlitz County in 1991 with renewed hope of identifying her so she can go home to family.
Detectives with the Washington State Patrol released the sketch by forensic artist Natalie Murry on Wednesday. Murry did the original sketch of the woman, known as Helen Doe because Mount St. Helens stands in the distance of where she died along Interstate 5 on May 14, 1991.
Murry created an updated sketch using current techniques and skills. The new sketch came with the help of the group Lost and Missing in Indian Country, according to the news release.
Doe was riding in a southbound semi tractor-trailer when it rear-ended another semi stopped in traffic near Kalama. The driver was identified as 26-year-old Lester Dean Harvel, a long-haul trucker who left Missouri on May 7, 1991. But the name of his unauthorized female passenger, who was severely burned, is still unknown.
She was of Native American decent. Likely in her 20s, Doe was approximately 5 feet 1 inch to 5 feet 4 inches tall and is estimated to have weighed around 110 to 130 pounds. She had high cheekbones, dark hair, a dark complexion and a gap in her lower front teeth.
Doe had a lot of dental work done and had severe scoliosis; she probably walked with a limp. She was last seen wearing Levis, a gray shirt under a black cowboy vest, feather earrings and several rings.
Authorities traced the driver's route using fuel receipts. He left Villa Ridge, Mo., on May 7, 1991. On May 8, he possibly was in Concordia, Mo. Harvel was in Limon, Colo., on May 9, fueled up in Rock Springs, Wyo., just after noon on May 10 and reached Boise late that day. On May 12, he reached Baker City, Ore., and dropped off his load in Tacoma on May 14. The crash happened mid-afternoon that day, according to information provided by the State Patrol.
Doe is at the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office until she is identified and can be returned to her family. DNA, dental records and X-rays are available.
Those with information about her case or think they may know who she is should contact Detective Stacy Moate at Stacy.Moate@wsp.wa.gov or 425-401-7745.
