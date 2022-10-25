TOPPENISH — Julie Andy Jim stood in Pioneer Park on Saturday afternoon holding a poster with information about her son, Gerald Wyena, a Yakama Nation citizen who disappeared in late April.
She spoke briefly, though it’s hard for her to talk about her son, whom she thinks of every day. “I really miss him a lot,” Jim said. “He used to help me ... and drive me to my appointments and basketball games near and far.
“I just pray for each and every one of you, that you’ll be blessed,” she added.
By her side was her daughter, Martha Wyena, who spoke during the “Break The Silence End The Violence” event. Gerald, her 34-year-old brother and a father of four, was going to go to treatment, she said. He had other plans for his life. “He deserves justice,” she said. “We aren’t going to give up.”
About 50 people attended Saturday’s gathering. It included a spaghetti lunch and ended with a candlelight vigil and release of paper lanterns. It was held by the Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women, People & Families organization as a call to action to stop the violence on the Yakama Reservation, help those impacted by it and support the families of missing and murdered Indigenous people.
Roxanne White, the organization’s founder and director, also hoped the event would help individuals and the community heal together. “How often is it that we read about this stuff — another homicide, another death, another missing person,” she said in opening remarks. “We’re trying to come together and uplift people.”
Dozens of Indigenous women have been murdered or have gone missing on and around the Yakama Reservation over decades. Many men and boys have also disappeared, have been murdered or died mysteriously.
Other cases
They include Julius “BJ” Kurt Hill II, 38, of Wapato, who was stabbed to death in White Swan on Oct. 7. A march for justice and candlelight vigil for Hill took place in White Swan on Friday evening, organized by Hill’s sister, Dionna Bennett. She spoke about her brother during Saturday’s event as well, along with providing spaghetti lunches in her role as executive director of The Campbell Farm in Wapato.
“We want answers. We know who did it,” she said. “We did our silent march out there, and I know people know. We just want justice for him. ... My brother was a good man.”
Posters of Hill and Rosenda Sophia Strong, who disappeared in early October 2018 and was found murdered on July 4, 2019, stood at the Yakama Nation Victim Resource Program tent, which provided resources and support. Strong’s sister, Cissy Strong Reyes, spoke about her sister Saturday.
Northwest Medicine Horse, a drum group formed in 1999 on the Yakama Reservation as a sobriety group, performed an honor song for those who are missing and have been murdered. Others offered prayers and songs, and the Yakama Nation’s Iksiks Washanal’a (“Little Swans”) dance group performed.
Some spoke publicly for the first time Saturday about loved ones who disappeared years ago or were murdered in cases that have never been solved. Others talked about the violence they have witnessed and suffered themselves. Some families experience violence in multiple ways, with several relatives among the missing and murdered.
Healing and answers
White introduced Lila Whitefoot, who took her in and supported her when she needed it. White has been open about the violence she has witnessed and experienced in her own life, as Whitefoot has.
“I know all across Indian Country there needs to be healing. It is very hard on the families to go through this,” Whitefoot said.
She talked about her younger sister, Agnes Whitefoot Lora, who was murdered on April 15, 1994, in the Yakama Nation Housing Authority’s Apas Goudy rental housing park in Wapato. Though arrests were made, not everyone responsible was punished. She mourns her sister and hopes to make a poster to honor her.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which prompted Whitefoot to talk about her experience as a domestic violence survivor. She was stabbed multiple times and her son-in-law saved her life by pulling her out from under her estranged husband, Whitefoot said.
“When I went through this trauma it changed me. It devastated my family,” she said. But her abuser went to prison, she got a divorce and overcame anger and addiction. Today she encourages others to support those in domestic violence situations and help them.
The centuries-long crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people is getting more attention these days, but Ne’Sha Jackson, a former Yakama Nation tribal judge, knows much more is needed. She was invited to attend a recent meeting of the family of Mavis “Boots” Kindness Nelson with the Seattle homicide detective leading the investigation into her murder. He detailed the work leading up to the arrest of her suspected killer, Charles W. Becker.
“It gave me a little spark of hope. More importantly, it gave me insight into how (many) resources we’re going to need,” she said, specifically mentioning more homicide detectives and a regional crime lab proposed for Yakima County.
“My greatest prayer today is that those who can make that happen can see us and hear us,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.