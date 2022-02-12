Relatives, friends and advocates for missing and murdered Indigenous people will gather Friday in Toppenish to remember them with a prayer vigil and call for justice.
The vigil will take place at Pioneer Park on South Elm Street at West Second Avenue and begin with an opening prayer at 1 p.m. Cissy Strong Reyes is organizing it with her cousin, Roxanne White, to remember her sister, Rosenda Sophia Strong, and highlight other Native women, men and children who are missing and have been murdered around Wapato, Toppenish and the Lower Yakima Valley.
The gathering will be for all families who have suffered tragic loss, Reyes said in an post on the Help Us Find Rosenda Strong Facebook page. It's important to bring awareness and she especially hopes to see families who are still feel like they are walking alone in their loss.
"I want to give families a space to talk and to bring attention to their loved one. I want families to know they are not alone," Reyes said.
Her sister is among dozens of Native women and girls, men and boys who have gone missing who have gone missing, have been murdered and have died mysteriously within and around the Yakama Reservation over decades. Most cases are unsolved.
Strong, a mother of four, disappeared in early October 2018, after getting a ride with an acquaintance to nearby Legends Casino in Toppenish. Her remains were found in an abandoned freezer outside Toppenish on July 4, 2019. The case is unsolved, and the FBI is investigating.
Her remains were released Sept. 2 to the family by authorities. Strong is buried beside their mother on the Umatilla Reservation in Oregon. She was a citizen of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and a descendant of the Yakama Nation.
Reyes continues to seek justice for her sister and advocate for her and other missing and murdered Indigenous people. It's important to keep their names in the public eye, she has said.
Anyone would like to help with the gathering Friday should reach out to Reyes, she said.
