Gathered under a picnic shelter Saturday at Moxee Park, family and friends shared memories of Esmeralda “Kit” Mora, 17, an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak.
“It didn’t matter what it was, Kit loved art and loved to draw,” said Charlotte Groo, Kit’s sister and an organizer of the weekend vigil.
Kit’s skill can be seen in a collection of detailed drawings of animals and fantasy creatures posted to the missing teen’s Facebook page.
Groo described Kit as artistic, creative, optimistic and quiet, “but Kit would say something when it needed to be said.”
Kit, who is nonbinary and Indigenous, is missing from Omak but lived in the Yakima area for years, attending East Valley schools before moving to Omak.
Friends Amythist McCarty and Kayla Shelton met Kit, who uses the pronoun they, at school in Yakima.
“They were my first friend when I moved to Yakima in fourth grade,” Shelton said at the vigil.
“They were my first friend, too,” McCarty chimed in, adding that the friends never argued. “That’s because they’re so sweet.”
Friends and family also described Kit as a strong student, helping others with homework and getting good grades.
“They liked (school), and they were good at it, too,” McCarty said.
After Kit moved to Omak, friends stayed in touch by sending messages and talking, sometimes for hours, over the phone.
“It’s surreal,” McCarty said. “It doesn’t feel like they’re a missing person, it feels like they’ll pick up the phone and call me any second.”
Kit was added to the State Patrol’s most recent list of active cases of missing Indigenous people, and has been missing since April 15, according to the list, but family says Kit hasn’t been seen since November 2021.
Around the time Kit was last seen was also when they stopped attending school in Omak, which was unusual for Kit, according to the family.
Charlie Groo, Kit’s grandpa, said last he heard, Kit had been happy at school and was even going to be an assistant for an art teacher. Not knowing where Kit is eats away at him, he said.
“I just hope wherever (they are), Kit is OK,” he said.
Kit’s family in Yakima is hoping for any information concerning Kit’s whereabouts. A missing person flyer released by the Washington State Patrol has the Omak Police Department, 509-826-0383, listed as the contact for anyone with information.
The family also created a GoFundMe account for travel expenses to and from Omak and surrounding areas, flyers, private investigators and any other expenses that may arise in order to bring Kit home.
