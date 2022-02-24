It could be several months, or even into next year, before experts extract DNA from the remains of an unidentified woman found in the Lower Yakima Valley decades ago and exhumed in October.
Known as Parker Doe because she was discovered near the unincorporated town of Parker, the woman was spotted by a horseback rider on Feb. 16, 1988. She is believed to be Native or Latina and was petite, estimated to have been 5 feet tall and weighing less than 120 pounds. Investigators thought she possibly was in the location where she was found anywhere from four to 10 months.
Though the cause of her death is undetermined, the manner is presumed to be homicide because of where Doe’s skeletal remains were found. She was buried at West Hills Memorial Park in 1989 without her skull. It had been taken to Central Washington University in Ellensburg in the summer of 1988 for facial reconstruction using clay.
The cold case has received attention in the past year.
Investigators exhumed Doe on Oct. 14 and her remains were transported to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office in Seattle. Her skull was transferred there this summer. The office provides forensic anthropology services for the state, and confirmed the skull and exhumed remains matched.
Jim Curtice, the Yakima County coroner, recently said Doe’s remains are still at the King County Medical Examiner’s Office and will stay there until DNA is extracted and a DNA profile completed. Doe’s DNA profile will be entered into the federal Combined DNA Index System, commonly known as CODIS.
The medical examiner’s office can’t do the DNA extraction, and the Washington State Patrol can’t extract DNA from bones, said J. Mark Keller, who is a volunteer cold case investigator with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Keller is working with Curtice and Det. Sgt. Jason Pepper of the sheriff’s office on Doe’s case. He still has a full-time job so he turns to cold cases when he’s able. Keller is particularly interested in genetic genealogy and using it to identify remains and solve cold cases.
FBI
The State Patrol referred investigators to the FBI’s DNA Casework Unit in Quantico, Va., Keller said.
FBI officials offered to have the DNA unit extract Doe’s DNA and create her DNA profile, Curtice said, and that’s the plan. But the unit’s backlog is substantial, Keller said.
“The FBI put us on the wait list” in early January and authorities said the wait was at least a year at that point, Keller said. Federal authorities will contact investigators a week before they want a bone sample shipped to them for DNA extraction, he added.
DNA extraction and creation of Doe’s DNA profile could happen faster through a private company such as Bode Technology, Keller said. But that has a cost — potentially thousands of dollars.
Once Doe’s DNA profile is created, the FBI will enter it into CODIS. If there’s no match in CODIS, then investigators would have to turn to a private company, such as Bode, that could create a more detailed DNA profile suitable for uploading to a genetic genealogy database such as www.familytreedna.com.
Other methods
As Doe awaits DNA extraction, Curtice continues to try other options to help speed up the identification process, such as dental recognition by a forensic odontologist. Among other efforts, that includes comparing photos that show the teeth of a potential match, such as those showing the person smiling, with the teeth of the unidentified remains.
Forensic odontologists study the teeth and can see distinctive attributes that may be visible in photos. Though identification still needs to be confirmed with dental records or DNA, it can make the entire process faster.
Until DNA extraction occurs, Doe will stay at the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, Curtice said.
“Once they extract the DNA and they have the profile, she’ll come back here,” he said.
