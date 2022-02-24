She was found in 1988 near the unincorporated town of Parker.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice asks those who may recognize Parker Doe to contact the Yakima County Coroner’s Office at 509-574-1610 or the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500.

Providing a DNA sample

People with a close relative who is missing — a parent, a full sibling or a child — can give a DNA sample to be uploaded to CODIS for comparison, J. Mark Keller said.

It must be a law enforcement agency that takes that sample, he said. To give a DNA sample, people should first go the law enforcement agency that took the missing person report, he added.

"That being said, if the report is in California, and you live elsewhere, contact local law enforcement and see if they can take it, or contact the original law enforcement agency and have them to make arrangements with a local agency to take the sample," Keller said.