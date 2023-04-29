A woman at a small gathering argued with a man about his drinking. Disgusted, she left to walk home down a dark road. A driver pulled up and offered her a ride. He claimed to know her, though she didn't remember him.
It was cold outside and the ride was tempting, so she got in. The short video ended with the vehicle lights disappearing into the night.
The public service announcement was shown Friday at a community forum held by Eastern Washington University on the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people. Actors demonstrated how a seemingly innocuous situation can become dangerous or fatal for an Indigenous woman or person.
For tribal citizens living on reservations in rural areas, a lack of transportation, reliable internet and phone service are real issues. They may not have enough cell service to call or text, and can be stranded in remote locations without transportation.
"Some of our families lack transportation and employment. I see many of our family members walking from White Swan to Toppenish," Patricia "Patsy" Whitefoot said during the Eastern Edge event at the Yakima Convention Center. "The people walking on the road, that's a major issue as well."
The EWU events bring together faculty, alumni and community members to discuss regional issues of concern. Friday's forum centered on the challenges in addressing the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people.
A map of Washington showing counties with active cases of missing Indigenous people demonstrated how severely the crisis has impacted the Yakama Reservation and Yakima County. Of the 134 missing as of April 17, the most recent list published by the Washington State Patrol, 40 are in Yakima County — the most of any county in the state.
"You see where our hotspots are," said panelist Margo Hill, an EWU associate professor of urban and regional planning. Eastern partners with a number of organizations to map data, Hill said, including the State Patrol, and created the map.
Eastern President Shari McMahan welcomed guests, who included four Yakama Nation Tribal Council members and other Yakama representatives and citizens.
Whitefoot introduced and sang with members of the Iksiks Washanahl’a dance group. Known in English as the Little Swans, participants perform dances and share stories that have been handed down from generation to generation, celebrating and preserving the culture of the Yakama Nation.
Robyn Pebeahsy of the Peacekeeper Society and War Cry Podcast moderated the discussion, which was followed by questions and comments from guests. Advocate and longtime Yakama tribal judge Ne'Sha Jackson closed the event with a song.
Along with Hill and State Patrol tribal liaison Dawn Pullin, a Spokane tribal citizen, panelists included YWCA Yakima executive director Cheri Kilty and Patsy Whitefoot, Cissy Strong Reyes and Lila Whitefoot. The Whitefoots and Reyes are family of missing and murdered Indigenous women on the Yakama Reservation and outside it.
Reyes' sister, Rosenda Sophia Strong, disappeared after leaving Reyes' Toppenish home in the fall of 2018 and was found murdered on July 4, 2019. Whitefoot's sister, Agnes Whitefoot Lora, was sexually assaulted and murdered in the Yakama Nation Housing Authority's Apas Goudy rental housing park in Wapato on April 15, 1994. Her youngest sister, Ivy Whitefoot Medina, was found dead outside a Wenatchee hotel on the morning of Dec. 25, 2022.
Patsy Whitefoot's sister, Daisy Mae Heath, went missing late in the summer of 1987. Early this year, partial human remains found in November 2008 were confirmed by advanced DNA testing as hers, and family members and friends were able to bury her near other relatives.
Missing data
Panelists said a lack of data, incorrect data and insufficient data have contributed to the crisis.
"We go missing in the world, in the media and in the data," Hill said, reiterating what many others have said. But some efforts have made the data more precise. The public State Patrol list of active cases of missing Indigenous women and people is one example.
"The community wanted to know who's on that list," said Pullin, the State Patrol tribal liaison. Before it was created and made public, people didn't have an full view of who was missing, and from where.
Pullin also mentioned the alert system for missing Indigenous people in Washington. Since State Patrol launched the alert system in July 2022, a total of 55 alerts were activated. Of those, two missing Indigenous persons were found deceased and five are still missing, she said.
Getting the information out is crucial if someone may be in danger. Some families are seeing faster responses by law enforcement. But communication can still be a barrier, Reyes said.
"It's getting better," Reyes said. "I've only been updated twice. I know they're doing their job."
Authorities also need to build trust with communities and families, advocates said.
"As a family member who had a sister missing for more than 30 years, for me it's always been about communication, communication, communication," Patsy Whitefoot said. "As families you experience a lot when you have a family member that's missing."
Jurisdiction
Jurisdictional issues are complex and a major challenge. Hill showed a 2015 land ownership map that resembled a giant, multicolored puzzle with a few large pieces mixed with numerous smaller pieces. Four colors represented reservation land, tribal trust, tribal fee and non-Indian fee lands.
"We are checkerboarded on our reservations," she said.
Indigenous people are particularly vulnerable because of the many jurisdictional challenges involving land ownership and the law enforcement agencies that investigate, depending on whose land it is, and which courts have jurisdiction over cases.
Authorities must first quickly determine who had jurisdiction to investigate, requiring them to be "mini attorneys," Hill said.
Federal authorities typically investigate and prosecute serious felony crimes involving tribal citizens on the reservation but don't have the resources to pursue every felony case. And tribal courts are limited to prosecuting only misdemeanors unless they secure the authority to prosecute felony crimes.
"Tribal courts are limited to $5,000 fines and a year in jail," said Hill, a Spokane tribal citizen who served as a Spokane tribal attorney for 10 years and as a Coeur d'Alene tribal court judge.
At the same time, Indian tribal courts don't have criminal jurisdiction over non-Indians as decided by a majority in the U.S. Supreme Court in the Oliphant v. Suquamish Indian Tribe case, which Hill mentioned. That 1978 majority decision was partially abrogated by the Violence Against Women Act, which was reauthorized in 2022.
That reauthorization expanded special criminal jurisdiction of tribal courts to cover non-Native perpetrators of sexual assault, child abuse, stalking, sex trafficking and assaults on tribal law enforcement officers on tribal lands, according to a fact sheet.
Support for families
And those struggling with generational trauma and drug and alcohol addiction need more support, family members said. Lila Whitefoot is raising one of her granddaughters, and her aunt is raising a great-granddaughter, she said.
"It's because of the drug and alcohol addiction on our reservation," she said, mentioning the need for youth and adult treatment centers.
"We don't have enough funding for tribal police. We don't have enough funding for the treatment center we used to have, and we really need it," she said.
As a citizen and community organization leader who is not Indigenous but wants to address the crisis, Kilty wants to "make sure we normalize talking about this issue without condoning it," she said. YWCA Yakima has held gatherings focused on the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people and encourages others to come, listen and learn.
Reyes has organized numerous events to keep her sister's name and story in the public eye, and invites the public to attend. People can support Indigenous families with missing and murdered loved ones by going to events, posting flyers and sharing them on social media.
Reyes encourages adults to talk to younger family and friends about the crisis, even generally.
"Your youth and your children — talk to them just so they're aware," she said. "If they see something, say something."
