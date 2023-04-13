WAPATO — Relatives and friends of Rosenda Sophia Strong will remember her the day before what would have been her 36th birthday.
The gathering will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Wapato Lions Park, 1000 S. Camas Ave.
Strong’s sister, Cissy Strong Reyes, organized the event to share and celebrate memories of her sister as she and their brother, Christopher Strong, and her children continue to seek justice for her and keep her story in the public eye.
Rosenda Strong, a mother of four, was reported missing on Oct. 2, 2018, after she disappeared Sept. 30 in the Lower Yakima Valley. She had gotten a ride to Legends Casino just a few miles from her sister’s home and was last seen at the casino. Her remains were found July 4, 2019, in an abandoned freezer outside Toppenish.
As the investigation into her homicide continues, anyone wanting to provide information can call the Yakama Nation Police Department at 509-865-2933 or the FBI at 509-990-0857 regarding case number 18-010803.
Along with sharing memories of her sister, Reyes plans to release 36 balloons to honor her. Those attending may bring balloons to release for Rosenda Strong or their loved ones if they'd like, Reyes said in a Facebook post about the event.
"Her life mattered. Rosenda was loved," she wrote. "Rosenda has siblings that miss her!"
She is buried next to their mother on the Umatilla Reservation in Oregon. Reyes has received the headstone they will set for her soon and plans to share a photo of it at the gathering Saturday.
