Charges have been dismissed against a man who has spent more than 26 years in prison for a Sunnyside murder he said he didn’t commit.
On Thursday morning, after three days of testimony in court proceedings to determine whether Evaristo Junior Salas should get a new trial, Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic dismissed the charges with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf signed the order exonerating Salas.
Salas was 15 years old when charged, but was tried as an adult and sentenced to nearly 33 years in prison.
A motion from Brusic said testimony and evidence from this week’s hearing demonstrated that the case “has weakened considerably, beyond what would normally be expected with the passage of over 25 years since the case was originally prosecuted.”
Salas, now 42, has maintained his innocence since he was charged with the November 1995 shooting death of Jose Arreola on a foggy November night.
He was represented by attorneys Laura Shaver and John Marlow.
Shaver grilled the lead detective on Wednesday about a pickup truck that was removed from impound by the victim's girlfriend and an informant who later recanted his testimony.
George Trejo, the defense attorney who originally represented Salas, testified Tuesday that the state withheld evidence that would have helped his client’s case. Trejo said he wasn't aware of the nature in which the truck was removed, nor evidence being destroyed; information that should have been provided.
About 30 family and friends gathered at the Yakima County Juvenile Court, where the hearing was held, expressed a mix of tears and joy.
Outside the courtroom, Evaristo Salas’ sister, Debbie Salas, said she was full of excitement for her younger brother.
“We’ve been waiting for this for long time,” she said. “To me, justice has been served a little bit.”
The hearing came after a panel of state appellate judges sent the case back to Yakima County Superior Court to probe the merits of any new evidence.
The case was featured in the "Wrong Man" documentary television series on STARZ in 2018.
This developing story will be updated.
