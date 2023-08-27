Laura Shaver had just opened her law office in Everett when she received a call from a man who said he’d been wrongfully convicted in a 1995 Sunnyside murder.

Evaristo Junior Salas had already spent two decades in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Jose Arreola on Saul Road in Sunnyside. He told Shaver he wasn’t the shooter.

Shaver, who’s originally from Yakima, reflected on the words of her former boss, attorney Pete Mazzone, about whether to take such cases pro bono.

“He said no way, that’s how you go broke,” she recalled.

Believing Salas was telling the truth, Shaver took the case anyway.

“I felt like there was so much desperation in his voice,” she said. “When I talked to him, I honestly felt like no one was going to help him.”

That was six years ago.

Salas’ quest for a new trial faced some setbacks.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed court proceedings. Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson, now retired, denied Salas a new trial in 2021 without allowing a hearing to consider whether there was any new evidence warranting a retrial.

Shaver didn’t give up. She filed an appeal, which was successful. A three-judge panel sent the case back to Yakima County Superior Court, leading to a three-day hearing in Yakima to determine whether there was new evidence warranting a retrial.

On Aug. 17, the matter came to a sudden end. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic moved to dismiss with prejudice the nearly 27-year-old murder charge against Salas. Dismissing with prejudice means the charge cannot be refiled.

That same day, Salas, 42, was released from Airway Heights Corrections Center in Spokane Valley.

Shaver said it was one of the most difficult cases she’s handled since becoming a defense attorney 13 years ago.

“I did not think it would take six years,” she said. “I did not think it would take thousand and thousands of dollars. I was ignorant to that, but it ended up all working out.”

The case

Prosecutors built their case against Salas on the testimony of two witnesses: police informant Bill Bruhn and Arreola’s girlfriend, Ofelia Cortez (formerly Gonzalez). She was there when Arreola was shot on a foggy November night. She said she saw the shooter’s face.

Arreola was sitting in his girlfriend’s parked minitruck when someone walked up and fired two shots into his head. Cortez reportedly had just exited the truck with their infant son when the shooting occurred.

Six months had passed and the case appeared to have gone cold. Then Salas emerged as a suspect after he was photographed for no apparent reason by the lead investigator, former Sunnyside Police Sgt. James Rivard.

Salas was being interviewed by a Yakima County sheriff's deputy on another matter at the Sunnyside Police Department when Rivard photographed him with a Polaroid camera. That same day, Bruhn had come to Rivard’s office, and said the boy in the Polaroid photos was the same boy he overheard bragging about the killing.

Cortez then identified Salas from a photo lineup.

Salas, 15 at the time, was tried as an adult in Yakima County Superior Court. A jury found him guilty of first-degree murder on Dec. 16, 1996 – two days after his 16th birthday. He was sentenced to nearly 33 years in prison.

Omitted from trial was evidence showing a longstanding working relationship between Rivard and Bruhn, including receipts of payments Bruhn received for helping on cases.

Also withheld from the trial was evidence showing that Cortez had retrieved her truck three days after the shooting, had it cleaned, repaired and sold it.

The truck was under a police hold, meaning only police could authorize its release. Cortez somehow convinced the towing company to release it before police could process it as evidence.

Also withheld from the trial was Rivard’s request that Cortez be charged with rendering criminal assistance in a homicide for removing the truck.

A gun was never recovered in the case and a motive was never established.

Shaver said she was struck by these issues as well as several others in the case.

A new probe

Salas spent years writing attorneys seeking help with his case without any takers. He even wrote award-winning producer Joe Berlinger, known for his documentaries on wrongful convictions.

No answer.

Then five years later, Salas received a call from Berlinger’s office, saying they had discovered his misplaced letter and were compelled by it.

Berlinger assembled an investigative team, and Salas' story was featured on the "Wrong Man" series on Starz television network in 2018.

That’s about the time Shaver began working the case. It was her first case under her new law office and she was doing it for free.

In a recent interview, Salas said he was grateful for the chance Shaver took on his case, especially considering she had just opened her own firm.

"She said she'd help fundraise, whatever it took but that she wasn't going to give up on me," Salas said. "And she literally kept her word."

Shaver said she worked hard to make enough money to continue working Salas' case.

"Other attorneys saw me in trial and then referred me cases, which helped me keep a full caseload, pay the bills and pay for things we needed for (Salas') case," she said.

Shaver said it was the largest paper trail she had compiled in a case. Her motion for a new trial contained more than 2,000 pages of old trial transcripts, police reports including omitted information and other exhibits.

Shaver said she’s known for filing public disclosures, but this case brought her to a new level.

“But in this case I really didn’t expect to get all this,” she said. “Some of the stuff we got back blew my mind. I felt like I don’t know how I got it but I got it.”

Some of that information included reports involving Rivard helping Bruhn get a felony burglary charge reduced to a misdemeanor in Benton County prior to Salas’ trial.

Shaver said she officially began working on Salas’ case on June 1, 2017. She brought on the Washington Innocence Project in fall 2019.

“The reason I wanted them is it became a monster case,” she said. “It was bigger than any other case I worked before.

“I felt like, yeah I’m a trial lawyer and a criminal defense lawyer, but I never gotten anyone exonerated and they did, so I wanted them in on that.”

She said the Innocence Project has a reputation for taking on cases involving innocent people.

“And I felt like that mattered,” she said.

Shaver had an opportunity to go through the new evidence, and the holes, during the three-day hearing in Yakima this month, where she pressed Rivard during a tough cross examination.

Rivard admitted he paid Bruhn on cases. Prosecutors were not aware of that when Salas was tried more than 26 years ago, Brusic said.

The state would have a difficult time proving the case now, he said.

"The nature of my decision wasn’t based on this defendant's innocence," Brusic had said. "I’m not saying he was innocent."

Disagreeing, Shaver said questions remain unanswered.

Just how Cortez was able to get the towing company to release the truck hasn’t been resolved, she said.

Prosecutors never said whether they received Rivard’s referral for charges against Cortez.

“How can you walk away with these facts and think (Salas) did it?” she said.

New beginning

Shaver drove to Spokane Valley to be there the day Salas was released. Salas’ family was there too.

Seeing Salas reunited with his dad, Ruben Alvarado, and sister, Debbie Salas, and others was most rewarding, Shaver said.

“Ruben, I think he’s been really sad for 26 years and now he’s smiling,” she said. “I feel like there is peace in the family now.”

Shaver said she’s formed a brother-sister relationship with him.

She said they share a similar moral compass when it comes to loyalty.

“He’s never going to turn his back on friends or his family,” she said.

She said Salas is entitled to receive about $50,000 a year for each year he was locked up. That would equate to about $1.3 million.

He also could seek more than that in a civil lawsuit, she said.

Shaver said it’s too early to tell what Salas is going to decide. Currently, he’s focused on getting a job, his driver's license, health insurance and other immediate necessities.

“At this point I think everyone is just trying to adjust to him being home,” she said. “I don’t know if he’s thinking that far yet.”