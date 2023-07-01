Four-year-old Fabian Morales sits on a hospital bed, his legs dangling over the edge as he shifts in place and looks around the examination room. Evelia Ramirez, a medical assistant, walks into the room and picks up a small cameralike device from a nearby counter.
She aims the device at Fabian’s head, specifically his eyes. She holds it steady even though the young boy hasn’t stopped moving. He peers briefly into the device’s lens. In just a few seconds, Ramirez has run a thorough and accurate screening test for Fabian’s eyesight.
The device, a Welch Allyn Spot Vision Screener, is one of two recently purchased by Yakima Neighborhood Health Services with the help of a grant from the Pacific Power Foundation.
Though it doesn’t serve as a replacement for eye exams, the screener can help health care providers determine if a child’s eyesight and health are within a healthy range or if further examination by a specialist is necessary.
The screener was designed with young patients in mind. While visual acuity tests, like the Snellen chart (the chart with increasingly smaller letters the optometrists ask you to read out loud), are effective at detecting eye diseases like lazy eye or refractive errors, children too young to read or with developmental disabilities can’t use them.
The screener can detect a wide range of details about a child’s eyes, including curvature of the eyeballs and their ability to focus.
“The screener serves to enhance our vision screening, particularly for children who may not know their shapes or their letters,” said Dr. Jocelyn Pedrosa, a pediatrician and chief medical officer at YNHS. “It’s sometimes difficult for toddlers, especially 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds, to take these tests and sit still.”
Pedrosa said the spot screener has multiple features to help kids focus long enough to get proper readings. A bright white light coming from the screener’s lens will flicker when activated, helping draw a child’s attention. The device also plays recordings of chirping birds.
Since acquiring the spot screeners, Pedrosa said, providers have started using them regularly during well-child visits. During these visits, children are brought up to date on their vaccines and their growth, development, hearing and vision are all tested.
Pedrosa said the YNHS pediatricians have adapted quickly to the new device. After a short learning curve, the device is simple to use, Ramirez said.
She said working with kids with developmental disorders who have trouble communicating has gotten easier.
Even when working with older kids who have learned to read and speak, Ramirez said using the spot screener allows for fewer referrals for simple things like a vision check-up.
“We used to do just eye charts, but if a patient has Down syndrome, sometimes they’re nonverbal so they can’t really do shapes or letters,” Ramirez said. “This is easier for them and for us because now we can just check their eyes as opposed to referring them out because before we had no way of checking their eyes, at least during their check-ups.”
Pedrosa said the second spot screener is being used at YNHS’ clinic in Sunnyside for patients in the Lower Valley.
She said that while the spot screener doesn’t replace eye exams or serve as a diagnostic tool, it provides a much-needed service.
“This is just one part of a child’s vision assessment,” Pedrosa said. “We do other things during the physical and it doesn’t replace a visit to the eye doctor if it’s needed. It certainly helps us screen for those that we want to initiate or advise an appointment with an eye doctor.”
