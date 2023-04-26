With a $5 million grant from the state’s capital budget and a recently passed law that allows for an expanded applicant pool, the Pacific Northwest University’s School of Dental Medicine is rocketing toward its planned fall 2025 opening date.
PNWU first announced the creation of a school of dental medicine in early 2022. By March of that year, Dr. Fotinos Panagakos, a dentist, educator and college administrator of almost 30 years, had been hired on as the school of dental medicine’s founding dean. A year later, two associate deans have been hired, construction on the school’s building will enter its second phase this summer and the school’s year-long accreditation process has begun.
Changes to legislation
Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill sponsored by Sen. Judy Warnick, a Moses Lake Republican, allowing dental schools to recruit out-of-state faculty. PNWU’s School of Dental Medicine is only one of two in the state. Prior to its founding, only the University of Washington’s dental program could hire out-of-state faculty.
The legislation, Senate Bill 5513, allows for out-of-state faculty to receive a temporary license to practice dentistry within the confines of PNWU. This means faculty with a license to practice dentistry in another state would be issued a license to practice in PNWU for the purposes of educating without having to undergo the state’s rigorous licensing procedure.
At the same time, this temporary license would not allow faculty to set up a private practice or go work for another dentist’s office without first having to apply for a state license.
“It just gives us a better position,” Panagakos said about the bill. “Say you’re a dentist who trained in England. You’re not approved by the U.S. from an accreditation perspective, but the education is practically the same … The bill gives me more flexibility in trying to hire quality people. I want to have the net be as big as possible.”
Panagakos said that most likely, much of the faculty hired at the school of dental medicine will be from Washington or surrounding states. Regardless, he said, he’d like to keep his options open and for the school to benefit from the same hiring practices as the University of Washington.
In late summer of this year, Panagakos said PNWU’s Student Learning Collaborative, an 80,000-square-foot learning commons which will contain space for the school of dental medicine, will be complete.
He said the state’s $5 million grant will go toward construction costs for the facility and to help develop dental clinics in Yakima, the Tri-Cities and Tacoma.
Bringing on new staff
While preparations for the new school have been mostly ahead of schedule, Panagakos said it took him longer than expected to find two associate deans to handle the clinical and academic aspects of the school.
“It took us a little bit longer but I think in the end, it was good it took us longer because we have two excellent people joining the school,” Panagakos said.
Dr. Robin Reinke, a Tacoma native and former professor-in-residence and associate dean for outpatient clinics at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, will serve as associate dean for clinical affairs. Dr. David Klingman, a professor at the Uniformed Services University and the West Virginia School of Dental Medicine, will join PNWU as the dental school’s associate dean for academic affairs.
Panagakos said much of his time as dean so far has been spent drumming up interestin the school among the state’s dental community and fundraising for projects like the aforementioned clinics, construction costs and scholarships.
In the next 12 to 18 months, Panagakos said the Commission on Dental Accreditation will determine whether to recognize PNWU as a nationally accredited dental school. This process will include a visit to the school’s campus in the next year and a thorough study school’s curriculum.
Panagakos said he hopes the accreditation process will end in early 2024.
For now, Panagakos said he is focused on generating interest in the school so it opens with a healthy number of applicants.
“Eventually, I want us to have a presence in middle schools, for example,” Panagakos said. “We want to be giving local students the opportunity to be exposed to these career paths. That’s really where you start planting the seeds. We’re all looking forward to the next two years.”
