The COVID-19 testing site at State Fair Park in Yakima will be closed after March 29, Yakima Health District officials said.
While that testing site will close, other community-based sites that offer free testing for COVID-19 will continue throughout the county, the Yakima Health District said in a news release.
The Yakima Valley College testing site at 810 S. 14th Ave. in Yakima is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Sunnyside Community Center testing site at 1521 S. First St. in Sunnyside is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, except Tuesday. It's open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
People may visit www.YakimaTesting.org for more testing options near them.
Also, free rapid COVID-19 at-home test kits are available through two programs. The federal government is offering free rapid COVID-19 tests to every household in the United States; order them online at www.CovidTests.gov.
And in Washington, the state Department of Health’s Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing offers free rapid COVID-19 tests to every household in Washington State. Visit www.SayYesCovidHomeTest.org or call 1-800-525-0127.
To report a positive at-home test result, people may call the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127.
