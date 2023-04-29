There were more COVID-19-related deaths in the first three weeks of January 2022 — 17 — than in the first three months of 2023, according to the Yakima Health District’s first COVID-19 quarterly trends report.
In December, the Yakima Health District stopped providing weekly and monthly COVID-19 reports and opted instead to release quarterly reports starting in 2023. The new report uses data from the health district, the Washington Disease Reporting System and the Washington Immunization Information Systems.
The health district notes the data featured is preliminary and could be undercounted due to the use of at-home tests, whose results are sometimes not reported to the county or state.
The latest data
The data recorded between Jan. 1 and March 29 shows the COVID-19 rate in Yakima County was around 135 cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days at the start of the year. For most of January, the case rate stayed at around 100 per 100,000 people.
But in the last week of January, the county’s case rates rocketed to 150 and peaked at 205 cases per 100,000 on Feb. 10. The case rate dropped gradually over the course of a month and was reported to be at 60 per 100,000 people in the last week of March.
During that same mid-February period in 2022, 14-day case rates were hovering near 2,700 per 100,000 people.
Both hospitalizations and deaths reflected similar trends. In the first two weeks of February, COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to just over 7 per 100,000 people. By the end of March, that number had dropped to 1.5 per 100,000. February also saw eight deaths related to COVID-19 complications. Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in January and three in March.
Out of the 15 COVID-19-related deaths in the first quarter of 2023, seven people were aged 35-49 and eight were aged 50-64. Vaccinated individuals accounted for nine of the deaths, with unvaccinated individuals making up the other six.
In all, there were 1,979 new cases of COVID-19 and 126 COVID-positive hospital admissions in the first three months of the year. Since 2020, the Yakima Health District has reported 85,941 COVID-19 cases and 768 COVID-related deaths.
During April’s health district board of health meeting, Dr. Neil Barg, health officer for the district, said the COVID-19 situation had greatly improved in the county. He compared Yakima County’s COVID number to those of King County.
“There is decreasing numbers of people hospitalized in King County and of course here, we have many days of zero hospitalized,” Barg said. "Things have really cooled off.”
The XBB.1.5. subvariant
In late 2022, XBB.1.5., an omicron subvariant, started rising as the most common variant in the country and Washington.
According to a March 29 sequencing and variants report from the Washington State Department of Health, XBB.1.5. went from making up nearly 44% of all COVID-19 cases in the state in late January 2023 to 80% in the second week of March.
The rise of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Yakima County in mid-February lines up with the spread of XBB.1.5. across the country.
Like its predecessors, XBB.1.5. has mutated to bind more tightly to cells. While the subvariant is still being studied, researchers at Yale Medicine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among other institutions, say the subvariant spreads more easily and is more immune to the COVID-19 vaccine, but not any more severe or fatal than its omicron siblings.
Local, state and federal agencies still recommend wearing masks in enclosed, tightly packed areas, washing your hands thoroughly and often, and getting vaccinated.
Changes to COVID-era policies
On April 3, the Washington Department of Health lifted the statewide mask mandate, which required masks be worn in health care and long-term care and correctional facilities. This marked the end of mask mandates in the state.
Since then, hospitals and clinics across Yakima County have eased their mask restrictions, only requiring masks when dealing with COVID-positive patients and in high-risk hospital areas like intensive care units.
On May 11, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services plans to end the federal public health emergency for COVID-19. While many COVID-era policies and programs will not be affected by the change, a few key changes may have an impact on Yakima residents.
Chief among them is the federal government’s requirement to enroll in Medicaid after three years of not having to do so. On April 1, the state started requiring more than 300,000 Washingtonians, including over 20,000 Yakima County residents, to renew their eligibility. Residents enrolled in Medicaid can visit www.wahealthplanfinder.org to check their enrollment status.
The end of the federal public health emergency will also reduce access to free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests. Private insurance companies will also no longer be required to include COVID-19 tests within their coverage.
As with the health district, state and national COVID-19 reporting will also wind down, limiting access to up-to-date COVID-19 statistics.
A full list of policies and programs being affected by the end of the public health emergency can be found on the Department of Health and Human Services website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.