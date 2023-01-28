After a concerning rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, case rates and deaths in December and early January, numbers are again down for the county and much of the state.
According to the Washington Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the seven-day case rate in Yakima County on Jan. 24 was 38 per 100,000 people This is down significantly from the 142 per 100,000 case rate provided by the Yakima Health District for Dec. 26.
After rising from 1.5 to 5 hospitalizations per 100,000 between November and December, the 14-day COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Yakima County sat at 3 per 100,000 on Jan. 24.
At the state level, a DOH COVID-19 Sequencing and Variants Report shows the BQ. 1 and BQ 1.1 have slowly grown to make up the majority of COVID cases in Washington in the last two months.
The BQ.1 and 1.1 variants are similar to the BA.5 omicron. The two variants are highly transmissible but usually present themselves with symptoms similar to the common cold.
A sore throat, runny nose, muscle aches and coughing are common signs of BQ.1 and 1.1.
Though COVID-19 numbers are down across the county, the Yakima Health District is still urging residents to get vaccinated if they have not already.
In the coming month, the health district is helping to host three community COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
• 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Radio KDNA, 121 Sunnyside Ave, Granger.
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Dr, Yakima.
• 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Radio KDNA, 121 Sunnyside Ave, Granger.
For a list of clinics and pharmacies offering vaccines, go to www.YakimaVaccines.org.
