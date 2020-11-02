Due to unforeseen technical difficulties, the Yakima Herald-Republic experienced issues with Monday’s display advertising, classifieds, legal notices and obituaries. If you see a variance in your advertisement, please contact our advertising customer service team via email at classads@yakimaherald.com.
We experienced the same issues with our Saturday and Sunday editions.
Meanwhile, the YHR’s phone system went down Friday and remains out of service.
We apologize for the inconvenience. In the meantime, you can reach us via email:
For advertising inquiries including legals, obituaries and classified ads: classads@yakimaherald.com
For circulation: circulation@yakimaherald.com
For news: news@yakimaherald.com
Once again, we apologize for the inconvenience.
— Greg Halling, managing editor