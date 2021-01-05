Just as a slew of Washington school districts are planning to bring more students back into buildings this year, a new study from University of Washington researchers suggests that many districts are short of school nurses, who will play a critical role in developing pandemic-related health and safety plans and will care for sick students.
Statewide, schools employed an estimated 978 full-time equivalent nurses in 2019-20, up from 625 two years ago, the researchers found. But Washington has more than 2,000 public schools, suggesting that many buildings still don’t employ a nurse full time.
The findings also suggest vast gaps, like in the health care system at large, in who has access to medical care at school.
Districts in rural parts of the state, and those with more children from low-income families, have fewer school nurses per student, researchers found. Conversely, districts with more Black, Native Hawaiian, other Pacific Islander or multiracial students have more nurses per capita. This might be because students of color have a higher prevalence of certain chronic illnesses, according to some research, and districts choose to hire more nurses to meet this need.
School nurses and other school-based medical staff constitute what many researchers call a “hidden health care system.” Students don’t need appointments, insurance or transportation. The result: School nurses help ease racial and income-based disparities common in other health care settings by providing basic care to students who might not otherwise receive it.
In pandemic times, on top of their regular duties, these critical medical staff members are charged with screening or testing staff and students for COVID-19 symptoms, contact tracing when cases crop up and tending to students who fall ill at school.
“There’s going to be a lot more COVID-related stuff that schools are going to have to do, right? And who is going to do that?” said Mayumi Willgerodt, who was involved in the research and is associate professor of child, family and population health nursing at the UW. School nurses “are trained to do the assessments and make those judgments that I’m not so sure others can do.”
The new research, which is unpublished and hasn’t been reviewed by peer researchers, is the most recent look at Washington’s school nurse workforce — the last review was in 1997 — and one of the first comprehensive reviews of the distribution of the health workforce in schools nationwide. Other states could use it as a blueprint for their own local studies, said Laurie Combe, president of the National Association of School Nurses.
“We can see that there are disparities in the way schools are staffed,” she said. “We know that many students don’t have access to a usual source of care and the school nurse can fill that gap.”
The researchers also found that in many rural places in Washington, the school nursing shortfall overlaps with areas that are poorly supplied with primary medical care for the community at large.
Serving students
In Moses Lake, a rural district where about 67% of students come from low-income families, eight nurses serve 15 schools; the researchers calculated that each full-time equivalent nurse there serves about 1,632 students. The district has held classes in person for many students since September, offering a window into the pivotal role school nurses play during the pandemic.
“Oh, my gosh — this school year looks totally different than any school year I have been a part of in the past,” said Liz Pray, a Moses Lake school nurse and president of the School Nurse Organization of Washington.
Any time the district learns of a coronavirus case, Pray and her colleagues team up to call families, staff and other contacts. At least 181 Moses Lake educators or students have become ill so far, including Superintendent Joshua Meek.
According to the UW research, on average, each Washington school nurse serves 1,173 students. That ratio has declined from 1,605-to-1 in the 2000-01 school year. For comparison, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends one nurse per school. In Washington, that would work out to a ratio of one full-time nurse per 482 students, the researchers say.