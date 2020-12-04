First they circle. Then they gasp at the surface of the water. Soon they can’t swim. Then they die.
For decades now, scientists have known something was killing beautiful, adult coho salmon as soon as they hit Seattle’s urban waters, ready to spawn. They had escaped the orcas, the fishermen, traveled thousands of miles, only to be mysteriously killed as soon as they finally reached home.
In a breakthrough paper published in the Dec. 3 issue of Science, a team of researchers revealed the culprit behind the deaths of coho in an estimated 40% of the Puget Sound area — a killer so lethal it takes out 40% to 90% of returning coho to some urban streams before they spawn. It is a killer hidden in plain sight.
Tires.
More specifically, a single chemical, 6PPD-quinone, derived from a preservative that helps tires last longer.
Through painstaking analysis and building on years of prior research, the team, including researchers from the Center for Urban Waters in Tacoma, the University of Washington and Washington State University, isolated the killer from a witch’s brew of some 2,000 chemicals in roadway runoff.
The chemical is a globally common tire rubber antioxidant. But when it does its job, interacting with ozone in the atmosphere, the chemical transforms to a substance that is highly toxic to coho.
Bound up in the rubber, this chemical taints tire-wear particles shed by tires onto roads. The tire dust is in roadway runoff that seeps, trickles and pours into water bodies, including urban streams, every time it rains. The more traffic on the road, the higher the dose.
Coho salmon, returning with the first fall rains, take the hit. They usually die within hours.
The pollutant is particularly problematic for waters near busy roads. Translation: most of central Puget Sound and its sprawl. Ironically, the millions of dollars spent to make these areas more salmon friendly and boost fish populations have created ecological traps for coho coming back to toxic waters.
Some of the scientists who published the paper were both exhilarated at the breakthrough and concerned by the findings.
“I find it incredibly sad to watch the adults when they are sick,” said co-senior author on the paper, Edward Kolodziej, an associate professor in both the UW Tacoma Division of Sciences & Mathematics and the UW Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering.
Every fall he’d make a visit to Longfellow Creek in West Seattle and mourn what he saw.
“When you see a fish in the field, and know something is happening that is not understood, you just have to take that very seriously. … It was just so evident to everyone we were working on a real problem.”