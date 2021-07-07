A longtime family-run Prosser winery has closed its doors and sold its property.
“After an unprecedented economic disruption last year, Gamache Vintners has made the decision to close our winery Spring 2021,” said the winery’s website.
Brothers Roger Gamache and Bob Gamache sold their tasting room at 505 Cabernet Court in the Prosser Vintner’s Village to Wit Cellars — which has been making wine since 2016.
“We want to thank the community for supporting us these last 18 years,” said the announcement.
The sale of the Gamache winery’s facility was set in motion several years ago by the sale of their 180-acre vineyard in 2016.
Brothers Roger and Bob established Gamache Vineyards in 1982 with their father, and Bob retired after the family sold the Basin City vineyard and farm to Sagemoor Vineyards. Roger continued to operate Gamache Winery.
The sale of the tasting room to Wit Cellars is the final step to retiring the Gamache wine brand. The family has about 1,000 cases of wine left that will be sold and shipped from their home.
Wit Cellars — inspired by “We’re in it Together” — is owned by Flint Nelson, Carolina “Cat” Warwick and Gina Adams is on track to open at the tasting room in mid-July, Adams told the Herald.
They have a tasting room in Woodinville and have been operating in Prosser on Lee Road.
“It is a beautiful facility. We’ve got four acres,” Adams said of the former Gamache facility. “We’ll be able to do events. we can do wedding and parties and private events.”
The winery that produces about 6,000 cases a year and 10 different wines has previously been spread out.
Wine production was in one facility, barrel storage in another and the tasting room in yet another.
“We’ve been divided since we started,” Adams said. “This will allow us to be in one facility”
The tasting room hours will be in flux but they aim to be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday with possible later hours on Fridays.
In addition to tastings and wine by the glass, Wit Cellars will offer charcuterie platters, gourmet toasted cheese and soups.