OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee could announce new restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus as early as next week, according to his office, as confirmed cases of the virus soar across Washington and around the nation.
Inslee’s office has been “reaching out to stakeholders in various sectors and industries for their input on proposals to restrict activities,” wrote spokesperson Mike Faulk in an email.
“As with previous restrictions, the goal is to reduce how often people are likely to come into contact with people from outside their household, limiting the spread, and preventing our health care system from being overwhelmed,” added Faulk.
The governor is scheduled to make a public address at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the state’s response to the virus, as the numbers of confirmed cases have hit new peaks in recent weeks.