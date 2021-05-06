BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Western Washington University in Bellingham and Central Washington University in Ellensburg will require students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when in-person classes begin this fall.
Western University President Sabah Randhawa made the announcement Wednesday, The Bellingham Herald reported.
Randhawa said the decision was endorsed by the school’s board of trustees at a special meeting in the belief that it will protect the health and safety of the community on- and off-campus and speed the return to more normal in-person operations.
The announcement about Central was made via a letter to the campus and posted to Central’s website on Thursday, The Daily Record reported. In the letter, university officials said the decision was driven by the increased availability of the vaccine. Central has recently offered vaccine clinics on campus for students and staff.
Several public and private universities across the country and in Washington state have already said proof of COVID-19 vaccination would be required on campus, including Washington State University and the University of Washington.