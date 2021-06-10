People for People/Meals on Wheels
Monday — Sesame orange pork, peas, broccoli, fresh fruit.
Tuesday — Vegetable quiche with eggs and cheese, cauliflower, veggies, fresh fruit.
Wednesday — Chicken pineapple, fried rice, mixed veggies, zucchini, bread.
Thursday — Cheesy mac and cheese, green beans, diced carrots, fresh fruit, bread.
Friday — Spaghetti with meat sauce, mixed veggies, cauliflower, fresh fruit, bread.
Friday pickup: 10-11 a.m. at Washington Fruit Community Center’s parking lot, 602 N. Fourth St. in Yakima.
Monday pickup: 10-11 a.m. at the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. in Yakima.
For other locations in the Yakima Valley, call the Meals on Wheels office at 509-426-2601.