People for People/Meals on Wheels

Monday — Sesame orange pork, peas, broccoli, fresh fruit.

Tuesday — Vegetable quiche with eggs and cheese, cauliflower, veggies, fresh fruit.

Wednesday — Chicken pineapple, fried rice, mixed veggies, zucchini, bread.

Thursday — Cheesy mac and cheese, green beans, diced carrots, fresh fruit, bread.

Friday — Spaghetti with meat sauce, mixed veggies, cauliflower, fresh fruit, bread.

Friday pickup: 10-11 a.m. at Washington Fruit Community Center’s parking lot, 602 N. Fourth St. in Yakima.

Monday pickup: 10-11 a.m. at the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. in Yakima.

For other locations in the Yakima Valley, call the Meals on Wheels office at 509-426-2601.