SELAH — Selah’s new police chief will report to the mayor or her designee, according to a contract City Council members approved Tuesday.
Council members unanimously voted to approve the contract with Dan Christman, who starts work Oct. 15, after amending it to remove the city administrator as the chief’s direct supervisor and performance evaluator.
The contract also requires the city pay him half his $112,500 salary as severance if he is fired without cause before Oct. 14, 2026. That is in addition to cashing out any unused vacation time.
Christman replaces Rick Hayes, who retired in August, citing micromanagement of his department by City Administrator Don Wayman. Christman previously served as part of the command staff with the Sunnyside Police Department and was working with the state Criminal Justice Training Commission when he was hired by Selah.
Former Councilman John Tierney, who served on the committee that interviewed Christman and other candidates for the chief’s position, said the clause offered protection for Christman should Mayor Sherry Raymond be voted out when her term expires in 2023 and the incoming mayor sought to remove him.
Councilman Russ Carlson said he was “not a big fan” of the severance package, but having it expire after six years was “a good middle ground.”
However, he was concerned about the fact that the contract specified the administrator as the chief’s direct supervisor.
“We are a strong mayor form of government, yet numerous parts of the contract call out that the city administrator is the only person who can make the decision,” Carlson said. “It should be the mayor, or the mayor’s designee. If we should lose the city administrator, there is no way the mayor, the council or the (acting mayor) would have input until a new administrator is hired.”
Wayman didn’t see a need to change the language, noting that the mayor or an acting mayor could designate any other employee to that responsibility.
“The only authority I have is through the mayor,” Wayman said.
But Carlson said the contract, as it was written, also suggested that the mayor could not evaluate the chief’s job performance.
Carlson also questioned the need for a six-month probation period for the chief, since he came with high recommendations from references and that the committee reviewing applications gave him a strong recommendation.
Christman said he was “humbled” by those who thought highly of him, and said Selah was one of three opportunities he was looking at, but chose Selah because he liked the city and it was close to attractions in Yakima.
Wayman said Christman’s salary is more than Hayes’ base salary of $105,456, but is nearly the same when Hayes’ longevity pay was figured in.