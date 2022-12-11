For years, women have endured unfair — and inexcusable — treatment in the workplace.
They’re routinely paid less and passed over for promotions. They face added obstacles if they’re juggling extra family responsibilities, including child care, as they work as primary breadwinners. In some workplaces, they even encounter outright harassment.
But as the business world realigns itself after these past few chaotic years, a powerful trend is emerging: Women aren’t putting up with any of that anymore.
Recent studies and statistics trace a marked migration of women workers from companies that fail to offer flexibility and equitable opportunities.
McKinsey and Co., one of the three largest business consulting firms in the country, calls it “The Great Breakup.” McKinsey summed up its annual Women in the Workplace survey, which found women changing jobs at an unprecedented rate, with a harsh warning for employers:
“If companies don’t take action, they risk losing not only their current women leaders but also the next generation of women leaders. Young women are even more ambitious and place a higher premium on working in an equitable, supportive, and inclusive workplace. They’re watching senior women leave for better opportunities, and they’re prepared to do the same.”
And with jobless rates still hovering around rock-bottom rates and workers in especially short supply in local health care, education and manufacturing businesses, the odds are good that women seeking better opportunities will find them.
So this seems like an opportune moment for us all to recognize and appreciate the value that women bring to local businesses. As in previous years, this edition of Women in Business profiles a few of the women who are powering the Yakima Valley economy.
Their backgrounds, talents and goals are varied, but they all share the core qualities that are necessary to succeed: perseverance, courage and a willingness to work hard.
In the pages ahead, you can read about what it’s taken for them to get where they are, as well as their thoughts on how and why they do what they do for a living.
We think you’ll be encouraged and inspired by their stories. We sure have been.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.