Washington announced Tuesday its recommendations for isolation and quarantine times have changed to align with new federal guidance.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut its recommendations in half Monday for those showing no symptoms and those who are vaccinated.
Isolation is for those infected with the coronavirus. Recommended isolation time has been reduced for those who are asymptomatic to five days followed by five days of wearing a mask around others, rather than isolating the previously recommended 10 days.
“If symptoms occur, individuals should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms symptoms are not related to COVID-19,” the Washington State Department of Health said in a press release.
Quarantine is for those who have been exposed to COVID-19, and recommended periods have changed based on vaccination status, the state said.
For unvaccinated individuals, those that are more than six months from their original dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or those who more than two months after the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and not yet boosted, the original ten-day quarantine has been shortened to five days followed by strict mask use for another five days.
Vaccinated individuals with booster shots do not need to quarantine but should wear a mask for 10 days after exposure, the state said.
If symptoms do occur after exposure, everyone should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms symptoms are not related to COVID-19, the CDC recommendation said.
The state is also complying with recently changed hospital guidance from the CDC that ensures that COVID-19 testing in hospitals detect the Omicron variant.
The state health department continues to recommend limited travel and exposure to large crowds. The Secretary of Health’s indoor face covering order is still in effect.
