Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, the suspect in the Richland Fred Meyer shooting Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, that killed one and critically injured another, has been arrested, Richland police said about 11:30 p.m. Monday night.
He was found on Interstate 90 between Sprague and Spokane.
Police said he would be taken to the Benton County jail and held on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to Richland police.
Kelly was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in the death of 38-year-old Justin Krumbah.
Police said the surviving shooting victim, a Fred Meyer store employee, was still in critical condition Monday night at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
A GoFundMe fundraiser for funeral expenses was started just hours after the 11 a.m. shooting to raise money for Krumbah’s funeral.
By evening, 140 people already had donated $6,000.
Schools were on lockdown Monday in Richland and evening events were canceled as authorities continued the manhunt for Kelly, whom they characterized as armed and dangerous.
