LEAVENWORTH — Three climbers were killed Sunday afternoon in an avalanche near Colchuck Lake.
A group of six were climbing the northeast couloir of Colchuck Peak when snow gave way and caused four people to slide a few hundred feet, according to Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Two people were killed in the initial slide and a third later died of severe injuries, Reinfeld said.
Another climber was injured, but declined medical assistance, and two others were uninjured.
Colchuck Peak is an 8,705-foot summit located in The Enchantments and is part of the Alpine Lakes Wilderness about 10 miles — via straightline — southwest of Leavenworth.
Killed in the slide were a 53-year-old Connecticut man, a 60-year-old New York woman and a 66-year-old man from New Jersey. Their names have not been released.
The survivors returned to their basecamp near Colchuck Lake. A seventh member of the group, who did not participate in the climb, called for help, Reinfeld said. Rescuers helped the survivors hike out of the area.
One dead climber has been located, but two were buried in two or three subsequent slides and have not been found.
Conditions on the mountain are currently too dangerous to attempt to recover the bodies, Reinfeld said, noting that there were wind gusts of 60 mph on Tuesday. Rescuers are expected to return to the area Wednesday morning to assess the site.
The climbers were part of a climbing club or team from New York, Reinfeld said.
The avalanche appears to be the deadliest in the U.S. since the 2020-21 season, when four people were killed in an avalanche in Utah’s backcountry, according to a database that tracks avalanche accidents. That season, three climbers were killed in an Alaska avalanche and three died in a Colorado avalanche.
Washington hasn’t had a fatal avalanche involving more than two people in several years. In 2014, two guides and four clients died on Mount Rainier after falling more than 3,000 feet.
; avalanche experts say they likely were swept down by an avalanche. Three people were killed in 2012 at the out-of-bounds Tunnel Creek area near Stevens Pass Ski Area.
The 2021-22 season in Washington saw one fatal avalanche when an Issaquah man died after he was buried with five other backcountry skiers in the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain.
Additional background information from The Seattle Times was added to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.