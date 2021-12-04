Washington state health authorities Saturday confirmed three cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus have been found — in Thurston, Pierce and King counties.
The patients, two men and one woman, range in age from 20 to 39, according to the state Department of Health.
“We knew that it was a matter of time before omicron was sequenced in our state and so we were anticipating this very news,” Dr. Umair Shah, the state’s health secretary, said in a statement. “We strongly urge people to get vaccinated and get their boosters as soon as possible to maximize their level of protection from any variant.”
Confirmation of the three cases came with lab results midday Saturday from the the UW Medicine Virology Lab, and patients are still being informed. Details about their conditions are unknown.
The King County case is a woman in her 20s who tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 29. Based on initial vaccination records, she was vaccinated and received a booster shot recently, likely after exposure, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County.
This early in the investigation, state health officials do not believe the three cases are related, but the travel history of the patients is unknown.
In a statement Saturday evening, Gov. Jay Inslee said, “We knew this day was inevitable, but the good news is we have more tools at our disposal to fight the virus than at any previous point in the pandemic, and we must continue to protect ourselves and our communities.”
New COVID-19 cases in South Africa first alerted the world to omicron the previous week, and the variant is quickly being discovered in a number of regions in the U.S.
Washington and Massachusetts announced their first cases Saturday, a day after New Jersey, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Maryland reported their first confirmed cases. Missouri reported its first presumed case Friday. The variant also has been detected in Nebraska, Minnesota, California, Hawaii, Colorado and Utah.
Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health — Seattle & King County, said in a statement that the arrival of this mutation doesn’t mean the community will be set back to the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are not going back to square one of the pandemic,” he said. “Omicron may pose new challenges that we will need to respond to, but compared to the early days of the pandemic, we know much more about COVID-19, and we’re better prepared for it.”
He urged people to get vaccinated and to get their booster doses when eligible, and to adopt the standard COVID-19 prevention measures: Wear good-quality masks indoors, improve indoor air ventilation and avoid crowded indoor spaces.
“We know layered protections work together to maximally reduce risk, and that will continue to be the case for delta and for omicron if that becomes a dominant strain circulating in our community,” Duchin said.
Experts encourage people to continue to wear masks at indoor gatherings, remember to wash hands frequently, understand the risks of crowded indoor spaces, and stay home and away from others if one has symptoms.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
