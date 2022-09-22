A tentative agreement has been reached between Washington state and the Washington Federation of State Employees general government bargaining team for a contract that includes the “largest ever compensation package” in the union’s history.
Roughly 35,000 state employees would be impacted if the contract is approved by union members, according to Patrick Sugrue, interim communications director for WFSE. WFSE announced the contract details in a news release Tuesday evening.
The contract includes a $1,000 incentive bonus for state employees who receive their COVID-19 booster, as well as across-the-board pay increases. The contract would cover the 2023-25 biennium, and employees would receive their first 4% pay bump beginning on July 1, 2023. On July 1, 2024, employees would receive an additional 3% pay increase. In addition, state workers will be offered a $1,000 retention bonus if they remain employed from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023.
The press release also noted that workers in direct care facilities would receive “premium pay.”
“The bargaining unit members covered by this contract work in our state agencies and care for the most vulnerable Washingtonians, ensure public safety, protect our environment, and much more,” Sugrue told McClatchy in an email Wednesday. Voting on the tentative agreement begins this week, according to the news release.
