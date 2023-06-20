A Seattle couple have been identified as the people killed in a shooting last weekend at the Gorge Amphitheatre.
Brandy Escamilla, 29, and Josilyn Ruiz, 26, died from gunshot wounds suffered Saturday during the popular Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival at the Central Washington venue, said Grant County coroner Craig Morrison. Their deaths were ruled homicides.
The pair were engaged to be married, according to a GoFundMe page Ruiz’s family organized to raise money for funeral costs, bring Ruiz’s belongings back to them in California and help with other unexpected costs.
Officials first received reports around 8:30 p.m. Saturday about a man who was “randomly shooting into the crowd” on the festival campgrounds near the concert stages, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Two people, later identified as Escamilla and Ruiz, were killed. Three others were wounded, including the suspect. Officials didn’t provide an update Tuesday on the injured people’s conditions.
Officials haven’t explicitly said whether deputies fired shots at the suspect, but Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman said the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit took over the investigation and will look into police use of force.
Beyond Wonderland organizers canceled the weekend festival’s Sunday events in response to the shooting.
Leilani Ruiz, Josilyn Ruiz’s sister-in-law, described her as a courageous, kind and bubbly person who loved to take on adventures with Escamilla.
“Josilyn came into this world on July 13, 1996, hence why she received her middle name Summer, our ray of sunshine,” Leilani Ruiz wrote on the GoFundMe. “As soon as you saw her she would brighten up the room with her big beautiful eyes, beautiful smile, and contagious laugh.”
Josilyn Ruiz was a registered nurse who held “an immense passion” for helping others, Leilani Ruiz wrote.
“There are not enough words to describe the wonderful person she is and the wonderful life she lived.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.